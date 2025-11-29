Tournoi de poker Téléthon Temple de Mortagne Mortagne-sur-Gironde
Tournoi de poker Téléthon Temple de Mortagne Mortagne-sur-Gironde samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Tournoi de poker Téléthon
Temple de Mortagne 33 Grande Rue Mortagne-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Au profit du téléthon
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-29
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Tournoi de poker ouvert à tous au profit du téléthon.
.
Temple de Mortagne 33 Grande Rue Mortagne-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 29 34 23
English :
Poker tournament open to all in aid of the telethon.
German :
Offenes Pokerturnier für alle zugunsten des Telethons.
Italiano :
Torneo di poker aperto a tutti a favore di Telethon.
Espanol :
Torneo de póquer abierto a todos a beneficio del telemaratón.
L’événement Tournoi de poker Téléthon Mortagne-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Royan Atlantique