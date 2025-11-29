Tournoi de poker Téléthon Temple de Mortagne Mortagne-sur-Gironde

Tournoi de poker Téléthon

Temple de Mortagne 33 Grande Rue Mortagne-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Au profit du téléthon

Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Tournoi de poker ouvert à tous au profit du téléthon.

+33 6 74 29 34 23

English :

Poker tournament open to all in aid of the telethon.

German :

Offenes Pokerturnier für alle zugunsten des Telethons.

Italiano :

Torneo di poker aperto a tutti a favore di Telethon.

Espanol :

Torneo de póquer abierto a todos a beneficio del telemaratón.

L’événement Tournoi de poker Téléthon Mortagne-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Royan Atlantique