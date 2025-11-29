Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Tournoi de poker Téléthon Temple de Mortagne Mortagne-sur-Gironde samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Temple de Mortagne 33 Grande Rue Mortagne-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Au profit du téléthon

Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00
Tournoi de poker ouvert à tous au profit du téléthon.
English :

Poker tournament open to all in aid of the telethon.

German :

Offenes Pokerturnier für alle zugunsten des Telethons.

Italiano :

Torneo di poker aperto a tutti a favore di Telethon.

Espanol :

Torneo de póquer abierto a todos a beneficio del telemaratón.

