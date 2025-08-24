Tournoi de volley sur herbe Lunéville

Tournoi de volley sur herbe Lunéville dimanche 24 août 2025.

Tournoi de volley sur herbe

Stade Fénal Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-24 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-24

Date(s) :

2025-08-24

Organisé par le Lunéville Volley-Ball

Rencontres 4 contre 4, hommes et femmes. Tarif 28€

A partir de 9h

Inscription par mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.comTout public

.

Stade Fénal Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com

English :

Organized by Lunéville Volley-Ball

4 vs 4 matches, men and women. Price 28?

Starting at 9am

Registration by e-mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com

German :

Organisiert von Lunéville Volley-Ball

Begegnungen 4 gegen 4, Männer und Frauen. Preis: 28 ?

Beginn um 9 Uhr

Anmeldung per E-Mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com

Italiano :

Organizzato da Lunéville Volley-Ball

Partite 4 contro 4, uomini e donne. Prezzo 28?

Inizio alle 9:00

Iscrizioni via e-mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com

Espanol :

Organizado por Lunéville Volley-Ball

Partidos 4 contra 4, hombres y mujeres. Precio 28?

Comienzo a las 9h

Inscripción por correo electrónico lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com

L’événement Tournoi de volley sur herbe Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS