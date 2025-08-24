Tournoi de volley sur herbe Lunéville
Tournoi de volley sur herbe Lunéville dimanche 24 août 2025.
Tournoi de volley sur herbe
Stade Fénal Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dimanche 2025-08-24 09:00:00
2025-08-24
2025-08-24
Organisé par le Lunéville Volley-Ball
Rencontres 4 contre 4, hommes et femmes. Tarif 28€
A partir de 9h
Inscription par mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.comTout public
Stade Fénal Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com
English :
Organized by Lunéville Volley-Ball
4 vs 4 matches, men and women. Price 28?
Starting at 9am
Registration by e-mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com
German :
Organisiert von Lunéville Volley-Ball
Begegnungen 4 gegen 4, Männer und Frauen. Preis: 28 ?
Beginn um 9 Uhr
Anmeldung per E-Mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com
Italiano :
Organizzato da Lunéville Volley-Ball
Partite 4 contro 4, uomini e donne. Prezzo 28?
Inizio alle 9:00
Iscrizioni via e-mail lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com
Espanol :
Organizado por Lunéville Volley-Ball
Partidos 4 contra 4, hombres y mujeres. Precio 28?
Comienzo a las 9h
Inscripción por correo electrónico lunevillevolleyball@gmail.com
L’événement Tournoi de volley sur herbe Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS