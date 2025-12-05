Tournoi HandFauteuil Téléthon Pour Tous Joué-lès-Tours

Tournoi HandFauteuil Téléthon Pour Tous

4 Rue Jean Monnet Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-12-05 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-05

L’USJ Handball organise un tournoi ouvert à tous (petits et grands, licenciés et curieux) de handfauteuil au gymnase JP Matarazzo (Joué-les-Tours); à l’occasion duquel les 2 euros d’entrée de chacun seront reversés au Téléthon.

Le principe est de venir jouer et repartir quand on le souhaite pendant un match continu de handfauteuil de 18h à 23h ce vendredi 5 décembre.

La buvette sera également présente. .

4 Rue Jean Monnet Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire 5437005@ffhandball.net

English :

USJ Handball is organizing a wheelchair handball tournament open to all (young and old, members and the curious) at the JP Matarazzo gymnasium (Joué-les-Tours); the €2 entry fee will be donated to the Telethon.

