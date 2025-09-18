Tournoi international d’impro MJC 311 faubourg Montmélian Chambéry

Tournoi international d’impro MJC 311 faubourg Montmélian Chambéry jeudi 18 septembre 2025.

Tournoi international d’impro

MJC 311 faubourg Montmélian Le Totem Chambéry Savoie

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : 
Début : 2025-09-18 20:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 23:00:00

Début : 2025-09-18 20:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-18

Pour la 22ème année, le TICS vous propose deux rencontres d’improvisation théâtrale par soir au Totem. Dans ces joutes opposant des équipes Internationales, c’est vous public, qui votez pour l’équipe qui vous a le plus séduit !

MJC 311 faubourg Montmélian Le Totem Chambéry 73000 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 85 05 84

English :

For the 22nd year, TICS offers two theatrical improvisation encounters per evening at the Totem. In these jousts between international teams, it’s up to you, the audience, to vote for the team that seduces you the most!

German :

Zum 22. Mal bietet Ihnen das TICS zwei Improvisationstheater-Treffen pro Abend im Totem an. Bei diesen Wettkämpfen zwischen internationalen Teams stimmen Sie als Publikum für das Team, das Sie am meisten begeistert hat!

Italiano :

Per il 22° anno, il TICS vi propone due incontri di improvvisazione teatrale a sera al Totem. In queste sfide tra squadre internazionali, sarete voi, il pubblico, a votare la squadra che vi ha conquistato di più!

Espanol :

Por 22º año consecutivo, TICS le ofrece dos combates de improvisación teatral por noche en Totem. En estas justas entre equipos internacionales, el público podrá votar por el equipo que más le haya conquistado

