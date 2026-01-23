Tournoi Mario Kart 8 LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan
Tournoi Mario Kart 8 LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan samedi 4 avril 2026.
Tournoi Mario Kart 8
LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma Le Grand Rio Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 13:45:00
fin : 2026-04-04
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
Tournoi Mario Kart 8 au cinéma Le Grand Rio !
Venez vous affronter sur grand écran à l’occasion de la sortie du film Super Mario Galaxy !
Les demi-finales et la grande finale se joueront sur grand écran dans la salle de cinéma juste avant la projection du film !
Frais d’inscription au tournoi 5€ + La place de cinéma à un tarif très réduit !
Lien pour l’inscription https://urls.fr/oTmcey
Venez nombreux et nombreuses avec votre Fair play et votre bonne humeur !!!
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LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma Le Grand Rio Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 32 09 54 92
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Mario Kart 8 tournament at Le Grand Rio cinema!
Come and battle it out on the big screen to celebrate the release of Super Mario Galaxy!
The semi-finals and grand final will be played on the big screen in the cinema just before the movie!
Tournament entry fee: 5? + Reduced cinema ticket price!
Registration link: https://urls.fr/oTmcey
Come one and all with your fair play and good humor!
L’événement Tournoi Mario Kart 8 Lannemezan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65