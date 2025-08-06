Tournoi Mario Kart World ARIXO Loudenvielle
Tournoi Mario Kart World ARIXO Loudenvielle mercredi 6 août 2025.
Tournoi Mario Kart World
ARIXO 3 Place de la Mairie Loudenvielle Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-06 14:30:00
fin : 2025-08-06
Date(s) :
2025-08-06
Tournoi pour les 8-14 ans sur grand écran au cinéma (Nintendo switch 2). 10€ / pers, + de 500€ de cadeaux à gagner avec une console pour le vainqueur ! Gouter et boissons offerts. Sur réservation au 07 87 72 52 47
ARIXO 3 Place de la Mairie Loudenvielle 65510 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 87 72 52 47
English :
Tournament for 8-14 year-olds on the big screen at the cinema (Nintendo switch 2). 10? / pers, over 500? prizes to be won, including a console for the winner! Snacks and drinks included. Reservations required on 07 87 72 52 47
German :
Turnier für 8- bis 14-Jährige auf einer Großleinwand im Kino (Nintendo switch 2). 10 ? / Person, über 500 ? an Geschenken zu gewinnen, mit einer Konsole für den Sieger! Kostenlose Getränke und Snacks. Reservierung unter 07 87 72 52 47
Italiano :
Torneo per ragazzi dagli 8 ai 14 anni sul grande schermo del cinema (Nintendo Switch 2). 10 persone, oltre 500 euro di premi in palio e una console per il vincitore! Snack e bevande forniti. Prenotazione obbligatoria al numero 07 87 72 52 47
Espanol :
Torneo para niños de 8 a 14 años en la gran pantalla del cine (Nintendo switch 2). 10€/persona, más de 500€ en premios para ganar, ¡con una consola para el ganador! Habrá aperitivos y bebidas. Es necesario reservar en el 07 87 72 52 47
L’événement Tournoi Mario Kart World Loudenvielle a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par OT de la Vallée du Louron|CDT65