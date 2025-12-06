Tournoi national de billard dames Romans-sur-Isère

Tournoi national de billard dames

32 rue Delay, Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 20:00:00

2025-12-06 2025-12-07

Le Tournoi national de 3 bandes dames se déroulera sur l’intégralité du week-end.

32 rue Delay, Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 49 17 20 55 bcrpromans@gmail.com

English :

The Women’s National 3-Band Tournament takes place over the whole weekend.

