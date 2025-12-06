Tournoi national de billard dames Romans-sur-Isère
Tournoi national de billard dames Romans-sur-Isère samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Tournoi national de billard dames
32 rue Delay, Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-06 2025-12-07
Le Tournoi national de 3 bandes dames se déroulera sur l’intégralité du week-end.
.
32 rue Delay, Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 49 17 20 55 bcrpromans@gmail.com
English :
The Women’s National 3-Band Tournament takes place over the whole weekend.
L’événement Tournoi national de billard dames Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-12-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme