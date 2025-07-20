Tournoi rapide d’échecs Salle polyvalente Le Tholy
Tournoi rapide d’échecs Salle polyvalente Le Tholy dimanche 20 juillet 2025 13:15:00.
Tournoi rapide d’échecs
Salle polyvalente 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-07-20 13:15:00
fin : 2025-07-20
Date(s) :
2025-07-20
L’échiquier de Gérardmer organise un tournoi rapide d’échecs, sur inscription avant le 17/07.Tout public
5 .
Salle polyvalente 2 Route du Petit Paradis Le Tholy 88530 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 43 79 58 17
English :
L’échiquier de Gérardmer organizes a rapid chess tournament, with registration before 17/07.
German :
L’échiquier de Gérardmer organisiert ein Schnellschachturnier, Anmeldung bis zum 17/07 erforderlich.
Italiano :
L’échiquier de Gérardmer organizza un torneo di scacchi rapidi, con iscrizione obbligatoria entro il 17 luglio.
Espanol :
L’échiquier de Gérardmer organiza un torneo de ajedrez rápido, inscripción obligatoria antes del 17/07.
L’événement Tournoi rapide d’échecs Le Tholy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE GERARDMER HAUTES VOSGES