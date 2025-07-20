Tournois de beach volley Plage de Tharon Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

Tournois de beach volley Plage de Tharon Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef dimanche 20 juillet 2025.

Tournois de beach volley

Plage de Tharon Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-17 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-20 2025-08-17

Soleil, plage et beach-volley le trio gagnant de l’été à Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef !

Envie d’un peu de sport pendant vos vacances ?

N’hésitez pas à participer au tournoi de Beach Volley ouvert à tous, organisé par Volley Plaisir…ambiance détendue garantie !

informations pratiques

tournoi de volleyball 3×3 mixte sur la plage (poste de secours)

gratuit

inscription sur place à partir de 12h

début du tournoi 14h

à partir de 14 /15 ans

plus d’infos sur la page Facebook

annulation en cas d’intempéries

Découvrez ici tous les événements programmés à Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef

.

Plage de Tharon Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 64 39 20 59

English :

Sun, beach and beach volleyball: the trifecta of summer in Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!

German :

Sonne, Strand und Beachvolleyball: das Gewinnertrio des Sommers in Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!

Italiano :

Sole, spiaggia e beach volley: la tripletta dell’estate a Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!

Espanol :

Sol, playa y vóley-playa: ¡la trifecta del verano en Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!

L’événement Tournois de beach volley Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par I_OT Pornic