Tournois de beach volley Plage de Tharon Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef
Tournois de beach volley Plage de Tharon Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef dimanche 20 juillet 2025.
Tournois de beach volley
Plage de Tharon Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-17 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-20 2025-08-17
Soleil, plage et beach-volley le trio gagnant de l’été à Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef !
Envie d’un peu de sport pendant vos vacances ?
N’hésitez pas à participer au tournoi de Beach Volley ouvert à tous, organisé par Volley Plaisir…ambiance détendue garantie !
informations pratiques
tournoi de volleyball 3×3 mixte sur la plage (poste de secours)
gratuit
inscription sur place à partir de 12h
début du tournoi 14h
à partir de 14 /15 ans
plus d’infos sur la page Facebook
annulation en cas d’intempéries
.
Plage de Tharon Boulevard de l’Océan Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 64 39 20 59
English :
Sun, beach and beach volleyball: the trifecta of summer in Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!
German :
Sonne, Strand und Beachvolleyball: das Gewinnertrio des Sommers in Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!
Italiano :
Sole, spiaggia e beach volley: la tripletta dell’estate a Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!
Espanol :
Sol, playa y vóley-playa: ¡la trifecta del verano en Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef!
