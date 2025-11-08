Tournois jeux vidéos ! Médiathèque Stéphane Hessel Trun
Tournois jeux vidéos !
Médiathèque Stéphane Hessel 19, rue Vital Lenormand Trun Orne
Début : 2025-11-08 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 12:00:00
2025-11-08
à partir de 8 ans.
Venez vous défier lors de tournois ! Sur inscription .
English : Tournois jeux vidéos !
L’événement Tournois jeux vidéos ! Trun a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par Terres d’Argentan Intercom