TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF Cabestany samedi 20 septembre 2025.

3 Place des Droits de l’Homme Cabestany Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-20 09:35:00

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

Objectif ? Rallier la ville de Bompas à vélo. Alors, prêts à pédaler ? L’occasion de bouger ensemble, en douceur et dans la bonne humeur ! Départ 9H35 de la Mairie.

3 Place des Droits de l’Homme Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 36 00

English :

The aim? To cycle to the town of Bompas. So, are you ready to pedal? An opportunity to get moving together, gently and in good spirits! Departure 9.35 am from the town hall.

German :

Was sind die Ziele? Die Stadt Bompas mit dem Fahrrad erreichen. Sind Sie also bereit, in die Pedale zu treten? Die Gelegenheit, sich gemeinsam zu bewegen, sanft und in guter Stimmung! Abfahrt 9:35 Uhr am Rathaus.

Italiano :

L’obiettivo? Raggiungere in bicicletta la città di Bompas. Allora, pronti a pedalare? È l’occasione per muoversi insieme, con dolcezza e buon umore! Partenza alle 9.35 dal Municipio.

Espanol :

¿El objetivo? Pedalear hasta la ciudad de Bompas. ¿Listo para pedalear? Esta es su oportunidad de ponerse en marcha juntos, con suavidad y buen humor Salida a las 9.35 h del Ayuntamiento.

