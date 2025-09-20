TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF Ponteilla

TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF Ponteilla samedi 20 septembre 2025.

TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF

Rue du Conflent Ponteilla Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Partez en direction de Bompas à la découverte de nos pistes cyclables et faites du vélo votre moyen de locomotion. Rendez-vous à 9H45 à la Mairie.

.

Rue du Conflent Ponteilla 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 06 70

English :

Head for Bompas to discover our cycle paths and make cycling your means of transport. Meet at 9:45 a.m. at the town hall.

German :

Machen Sie sich auf den Weg nach Bompas, um unsere Radwege zu entdecken und das Fahrrad zu Ihrem Fortbewegungsmittel zu machen. Treffpunkt: 9:45 Uhr am Rathaus.

Italiano :

Partite verso Bompas per scoprire le nostre piste ciclabili e fare della bicicletta il vostro mezzo di trasporto. Appuntamento alle 9.45 presso il Municipio.

Espanol :

Salga en dirección a Bompas para descubrir nuestros carriles bici y hacer de la bicicleta su medio de transporte. Cita a las 9.45 h en el Ayuntamiento.

L’événement TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF Ponteilla a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME