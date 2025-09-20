TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF Ponteilla
TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF Ponteilla samedi 20 septembre 2025.
TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF
Rue du Conflent Ponteilla Pyrénées-Orientales


Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Partez en direction de Bompas à la découverte de nos pistes cyclables et faites du vélo votre moyen de locomotion. Rendez-vous à 9H45 à la Mairie.
Rue du Conflent Ponteilla 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 06 70
English :
Head for Bompas to discover our cycle paths and make cycling your means of transport. Meet at 9:45 a.m. at the town hall.
German :
Machen Sie sich auf den Weg nach Bompas, um unsere Radwege zu entdecken und das Fahrrad zu Ihrem Fortbewegungsmittel zu machen. Treffpunkt: 9:45 Uhr am Rathaus.
Italiano :
Partite verso Bompas per scoprire le nostre piste ciclabili e fare della bicicletta il vostro mezzo di trasporto. Appuntamento alle 9.45 presso il Municipio.
Espanol :
Salga en dirección a Bompas para descubrir nuestros carriles bici y hacer de la bicicleta su medio de transporte. Cita a las 9.45 h en el Ayuntamiento.
