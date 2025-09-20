TOUS À VELO, FAMILIAL, FESTIF Toulouges

Objectif ? Rallier la ville de Bompas à vélo. Alors, prêts à pédaler ? L’occasion de bouger ensemble, en douceur et dans la bonne humeur !

English :

The aim? To cycle to the town of Bompas. So, are you ready to pedal? An opportunity to get moving together, gently and in good spirits!

German :

Was sind die Ziele? Die Stadt Bompas mit dem Fahrrad erreichen. Sind Sie also bereit, in die Pedale zu treten? Die Gelegenheit, sich gemeinsam zu bewegen, sanft und in guter Laune!

Italiano :

L’obiettivo? Raggiungere in bicicletta la città di Bompas. Allora, pronti a pedalare? Ecco l’occasione per muoversi insieme, dolcemente e di buon umore!

Espanol :

¿El objetivo? Pedalear hasta la ciudad de Bompas. ¿Listo para pedalear? Esta es su oportunidad de ponerse en marcha juntos, con suavidad y buen humor

