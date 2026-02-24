Tous aux châteaux ! Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg Orschwiller

Tous aux châteaux ! Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg

Tous aux châteaux ! Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg

Cette journée dédiée aux châteaux forts d’Alsace a pour objectif la (re)découverte du patrimoine médiéval. Le château du Haut-Kœnigsbourg participe à cette journée. Retrouvez plus d’informations sur les châteaux participants sur https://www.chateauxfortsalsace.com/fr/1er-mai-tous-aux-chateaux/ .

D159 Orschwiller 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 69 33 25 00 haut-koenigsbourg@alsace.eu

English :

This day dedicated to the castles of Alsace aims to (re)discover the medieval

medieval heritage. Château du Haut-K?nigsbourg is taking part.

