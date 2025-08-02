Traditionnel Méchoui Le Bourg Le Fouilloux
Traditionnel Méchoui Le Bourg Le Fouilloux samedi 2 août 2025.
Traditionnel Méchoui
Le Bourg Chapiteau Le Fouilloux Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-08-02 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-03
Date(s) :
2025-08-02
Traditionnel méchoui sous le chapiteau à Révignac / Le Fouilloux le 2 août.
Courses cycliste le 3 août.
.
Le Bourg Chapiteau Le Fouilloux 17270 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 04 15 95
English :
Traditional méchoui under the big top at Révignac / Le Fouilloux on August 2.
Cycling race on August 3.
German :
Traditionelles Mechoui im Festzelt in Révignac / Le Fouilloux am 2. August.
Radrennen am 3. August.
Italiano :
Tradizionale méchoui sotto il tendone a Révignac / Le Fouilloux il 2 agosto.
Gara ciclistica il 3 agosto.
Espanol :
Méchoui tradicional bajo la carpa de Révignac / Le Fouilloux el 2 de agosto.
Carrera ciclista el 3 de agosto.
L’événement Traditionnel Méchoui Le Fouilloux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac