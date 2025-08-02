Traditionnel Méchoui Le Bourg Le Fouilloux

Traditionnel Méchoui Le Bourg Le Fouilloux samedi 2 août 2025.

Traditionnel Méchoui

Le Bourg Chapiteau Le Fouilloux Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Date : 
Début : Samedi 2025-08-02 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-03

Début : Samedi 2025-08-02 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-03

Date(s) :

2025-08-02

Traditionnel méchoui sous le chapiteau à Révignac / Le Fouilloux le 2 août.

Courses cycliste le 3 août.

Le Bourg Chapiteau Le Fouilloux 17270 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 04 15 95

English :

Traditional méchoui under the big top at Révignac / Le Fouilloux on August 2.

Cycling race on August 3.

German :

Traditionelles Mechoui im Festzelt in Révignac / Le Fouilloux am 2. August.

Radrennen am 3. August.

Italiano :

Tradizionale méchoui sotto il tendone a Révignac / Le Fouilloux il 2 agosto.

Gara ciclistica il 3 agosto.

Espanol :

Méchoui tradicional bajo la carpa de Révignac / Le Fouilloux el 2 de agosto.

Carrera ciclista el 3 de agosto.

L’événement Traditionnel Méchoui Le Fouilloux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac