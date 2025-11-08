Traditionnelle soupe de potimarron La Bastide
Traditionnelle soupe de potimarron
Salle du 1000 club La Bastide Var
Venez déguster la traditionnelle soupe de potimarron.
Salle du 1000 club La Bastide 83840 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 82 63 22 93 jean-noel.perrimond@orange.fr
English :
Come and enjoy the traditional pumpkin soup.
German :
Probieren Sie die traditionelle Kürbissuppe.
Italiano :
Venite a gustare la tradizionale zuppa di zucca.
Espanol :
Ven a disfrutar de la tradicional sopa de calabaza.
