Traditionnelle soupe de potimarron

Salle du 1000 club La Bastide Var

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2025-11-08 19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-08

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Venez déguster la traditionnelle soupe de potimarron.

Salle du 1000 club La Bastide 83840 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 82 63 22 93 jean-noel.perrimond@orange.fr

English :

Come and enjoy the traditional pumpkin soup.

German :

Probieren Sie die traditionelle Kürbissuppe.

Italiano :

Venite a gustare la tradizionale zuppa di zucca.

Espanol :

Ven a disfrutar de la tradicional sopa de calabaza.

L’événement Traditionnelle soupe de potimarron La Bastide a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par Office de tourisme intercommunal Dracénie Provence Verdon