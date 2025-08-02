Traditions et bottes de foin Le chateau Houécourt

Traditions et bottes de foin

Le chateau 141 rue de l’église Houécourt Vosges

Nous organisons une grande fête qui se tiendra à Houécourt sur le domaine du château les 2 et 3 août 2025.

Le programme de ces deux jours offrira une multitude d’activités pour tous les âges conférences-débats, animations, ateliers pour petits et grands, marché paysan, bio, local et artisanal, concerts de musiciens venus de divers horizons et du théâtre. Une restauration et une buvette proposeront des produits locaux et/ou bio disponibles sur place tout au long de l’événement.

L’entrée sera gratuite pour les visiteurs.

Sont d’ores et déjà au programme (liste non exhaustive) :

– Moisson de blé avec des matériels anciens (3 parcelles ont été semées cet automne) et fauchage de seigle à la faux

– Atelier de vieux métiers forge, fabrique de corde, fabrication de balais…

– Atelier autour des empreintes des animaux avec du moulage par l’association Hirrus

– Sensibilisation autour du compost

– Animation avec des chiens de troupeaux et tonte de mouton

– Promenade en poney et en tracteur sur le domaine

– Conférence de Franck Cosson L’ARBRE MEDIATEUR

– Atelier sur l’alimentation durable par Les petits débrouillards d’Épinal

– Bal trad et chorale le samedi, théâtre le dimanche

– D’autres animations en cours de finalisationTout public

Le chateau 141 rue de l’église Houécourt 88170 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 74 91 01 46

English :

We are organizing a major festival to be held in Houécourt on the château grounds on August 2 and 3, 2025.

The two-day program will offer a multitude of activities for all ages: conferences and debates, entertainment, workshops for young and old, a farmers’ market, organic, local and artisanal products, concerts by musicians from a variety of backgrounds, and theater. Catering and refreshments will be available throughout the event, featuring local and/or organic produce.

Admission is free for visitors.

Already on the program are (non-exhaustive list) :

– Wheat harvesting with old-fashioned equipment (3 plots were sown this autumn) and rye scythe mowing

– Old trades workshop: blacksmithing, rope-making, broom-making?

– Animal footprint workshop with molding by the Hirrus association

– Compost awareness

– Animation with herding dogs and sheep shearing

– Pony and tractor rides on the estate

– Conference by Franck Cosson: THE MEDIATOR TREE

– Workshop on sustainable food by Les petits débrouillards d?Épinal

– Trad ball and choir on Saturday, theater on Sunday

– Other events currently being finalized

German :

Wir organisieren ein großes Fest, das am 2. und 3. August 2025 in Houécourt auf dem Gelände des Schlosses stattfinden wird.

Das Programm an diesen beiden Tagen bietet eine Vielzahl von Aktivitäten für alle Altersgruppen: Vorträge und Diskussionen, Animationen, Workshops für Groß und Klein, Bauern-, Bio-, Lokal- und Kunsthandwerksmärkte, Konzerte mit Musikern aus verschiedenen Ländern und Theateraufführungen. Ein Imbiss und ein Getränkestand bieten lokale und/oder biologische Produkte an, die während der gesamten Veranstaltung vor Ort erhältlich sind.

Der Eintritt ist für die Besucher kostenlos.

Auf dem Programm stehen unter anderem folgende Veranstaltungen:

– Weizenernte mit alten Geräten (3 Parzellen wurden diesen Herbst ausgesät) und Mähen von Roggen mit der Sense

– Workshop über alte Handwerke: Schmiede, Seilherstellung, Herstellung von Besen?

– Workshop zum Thema Tierspuren mit Gießen durch den Verein Hirrus

– Sensibilisierung für den Kompost

– Animation mit Herdenhunden und Schafschur

– Pony- und Traktorfahrten auf dem Landgut

– Vortrag von Franck Cosson: L’ARBRE MEDIATEUR (Der vermittelnde Baum)

– Workshop über nachhaltige Ernährung von Les petits débrouillards d’Épinal

– Bal trad und Chor am Samstag, Theater am Sonntag

– Weitere Veranstaltungen in Vorbereitung

Italiano :

Stiamo organizzando un grande festival che si terrà a Houécourt, nel parco del castello, il 2 e 3 agosto 2025.

Il programma di questi due giorni offrirà una moltitudine di attività per tutte le età: conferenze e dibattiti, eventi, laboratori per grandi e piccini, un mercato contadino, prodotti biologici, locali e artigianali, concerti di musicisti di varia estrazione e teatro. Per tutta la durata dell’evento saranno disponibili catering e rinfreschi, con prodotti locali e/o biologici disponibili in loco.

L’ingresso è gratuito per i visitatori.

Il programma comprende già (ma non solo)

– Raccolta del grano con vecchie attrezzature (3 appezzamenti sono stati seminati quest’autunno) e falciatura della segale con la falce

– Laboratorio sugli antichi mestieri: fabbro, costruttore di corde, costruttore di scope, ecc

– Laboratorio sulle impronte di animali con modellazione a cura dell’associazione Hirrus

– Sensibilizzazione sul compost

– Attività con cani da pastore e tosatura delle pecore

– Gite con i pony e i trattori nella tenuta

– Conferenza di Franck Cosson: L’ALBERO MEDIATORE

– Workshop sull’alimentazione sostenibile a cura di Les petits débrouillards d’Épinal

– Danza tradizionale e coro il sabato, teatro la domenica

– Altri eventi in via di definizione

Espanol :

Estamos organizando un gran festival que se celebrará en Houécourt, en el recinto del castillo, los días 2 y 3 de agosto de 2025.

El programa de estos dos días ofrecerá multitud de actividades para todas las edades: conferencias y debates, eventos, talleres para jóvenes y mayores, un mercado de agricultores, productos ecológicos, locales y artesanales, conciertos de músicos de diversas procedencias y teatro. Durante todo el evento habrá servicio de catering y refrescos, con productos locales y/o ecológicos disponibles in situ.

La entrada es gratuita para los visitantes.

El programa ya incluye (pero no se limita a)

– Cosecha de trigo con maquinaria antigua (este otoño se sembraron 3 parcelas) y siega del centeno con guadaña

– Taller sobre oficios antiguos: herrería, fabricación de cuerdas, fabricación de escobas, etc

– Taller sobre huellas de animales con moldeado a cargo de la asociación Hirrus

– Sensibilización sobre el compost

– Actividades con perros pastores y esquila de ovejas

– Paseos en poni y tractor por la finca

– Conferencia de Franck Cosson: EL ÁRBOL MEDIADOR

– Taller sobre alimentación sostenible a cargo de Les petits débrouillards d’Épinal

– Baile tradicional y coro el sábado, teatro el domingo

– Otros actos en preparación

