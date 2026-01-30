Trail, brunch forestier et spa Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
Trail, brunch forestier et spa Saint-Dié-des-Vosges dimanche 1 mars 2026.
Trail, brunch forestier et spa
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
48
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-01 08:15:00
fin : 2026-03-01 12:15:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-01
Sortie trail organisée par Vanessa, où elle vous donnera des conseils techniques suivi d’un brunch aux produits du terroir réalisé par ses soins, spa au complexe aquatique Aquanova America. Tarif tout compris et activité accessible dès 16 ans.Tout public
48 .
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 45 88 24 20 vanessa.petitcolin@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Trail outing organized by Vanessa, where she will give you technical advice, followed by a brunch with local produce prepared by her, spa at the Aquanova America aquatic complex. All-inclusive price and activity accessible from age 16.
L’événement Trail, brunch forestier et spa Saint-Dié-des-Vosges a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES