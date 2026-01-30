Trail, brunch forestier et spa

Sortie trail organisée par Vanessa, où elle vous donnera des conseils techniques suivi d’un brunch aux produits du terroir réalisé par ses soins, spa au complexe aquatique Aquanova America. Tarif tout compris et activité accessible dès 16 ans.Tout public

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 45 88 24 20 vanessa.petitcolin@orange.fr

Trail outing organized by Vanessa, where she will give you technical advice, followed by a brunch with local produce prepared by her, spa at the Aquanova America aquatic complex. All-inclusive price and activity accessible from age 16.

L’événement Trail, brunch forestier et spa Saint-Dié-des-Vosges a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES