Trail de Bouzey Chaumousey
Trail de Bouzey Chaumousey samedi 27 septembre 2025.
Trail de Bouzey
454 rue des Pins 88390 Chaumousey Chaumousey Vosges
Rendez-vous pour la 6ème édition du Trail de Bouzey
La Base Roland Naudin de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organise la 6ème édition du Trail de Bouzey, en partenariat avec le club E.S. Thaon Athlétisme. Plusieurs courses en nature sont ouvertes aux adultes et enfants à partir de 6 ans, licenciés ou non dans un club.
programme
ENFANTS / JEUNES
16h E-Trail | 700 m
16h30 Mini-Trail | 1.5 à 4.5 km
ADULTES
13h Trail long | 30 km |
18h Trail court | 9 km | Course ouverte à l’handisport
19h Trail semi-nocturne | 18 km | Relais possible à 2
RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE
Départ de 9h à 12h30 9 km
tarifs et inscriptions
E-Trail et Mini-Trail gratuit
Trail long 30 € (25 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)
Trail court 9 € (7 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)
Trail semi-nocturne en relais 9 € / coureur (7 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)
Randonnée pédestre 5 € / personne (3 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)Tout public
454 rue des Pins 88390 Chaumousey Chaumousey 88390 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 06 50 32 43
English :
Rendezvous for the 6th Trail de Bouzey
The Base Roland Naudin of the Communauté d?Agglomération d?Épinal is organizing the 6th edition of the Trail de Bouzey, in partnership with the E.S. Thaon Athlétisme club. Several nature races are open to adults and children aged 6 and over, with or without club membership.
program
CHILDREN / YOUTH
16h ? E-Trail | 700 m
16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1.5 to 4.5 km
ADULTS
13h ? Long Trail | 30 km |
18h ? Trail short | 9 km | Race open to disabled athletes
19h ? Trail semi-nocturne | 18 km | Relais possible à 2
WALKING TOUR
Departure 9 am to 12:30 pm ? 9 km
rates and registration
E-Trail and Mini-Trail: free of charge
Trail long: 30 ? (25 ? until September 14)
Trail short: 9 ? (7 ? until September 14)
Trail semi-nocturne relay: 9 ? / runner (7 ? until September 14)
Hiking: 5 ? / person (3 ? until September 14)
German :
Treffpunkt für die 6. Ausgabe des Trail de Bouzey
Die Base Roland Naudin der Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein E.S. Thaon Athlétisme die sechste Ausgabe des Trail de Bouzey. Mehrere Naturläufe sind offen für Erwachsene und Kinder ab 6 Jahren, die in einem Verein lizenziert sind oder nicht.
programm
KINDER / JUGENDLICHE
16h ? E-Trail | 700 m
16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1,5 bis 4,5 km
ERWACHSENE
13h ? Langer Trail | 30 km |
18h ? Kurzer Trail | 9 km | Offener Lauf für Behindertensportler
19h ? Halbnächtlicher Trail | 18 km | Zweierstaffel möglich
WANDERUNG
Start von 9 Uhr bis 12:30 Uhr ? 9 km
preise und Anmeldung
E-Trail und Mini-Trail: kostenlos
Langer Trail: 30 ? (25 ? bis zum 14. September)
Kurzer Trail: 9 ? (7 ? bis zum 14. September)
Halbnächtlicher Staffeltrail: 9 ? / Läufer (7 ? bis zum 14. September)
Wanderung: 5 ? / Person (3 ? bis zum 14. September)
Italiano :
Ci vediamo al 6° Trail de Bouzey
La base Roland Naudin della Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organizza il 6° Trail de Bouzey, in collaborazione con il club E.S. Thaon Athlétisme. Diverse corse nella natura sono aperte ad adulti e bambini dai 6 anni in su, con o senza iscrizione al club.
programma
BAMBINI / GIOVANI
16h ? E-Trail | 700 m
16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1,5-4,5 km
ADULTI
13h ? Percorso lungo | 30 km |
18h ? Trail corto | 9 km | Gara aperta ai disabili
19h ? Trail semi-notturno | 18 km | Staffetta possibile 2
PERCORSO A PIEDI
Partenza dalle 9 alle 12.30 ? 9 km
prezzi e iscrizioni
E-Trail e Mini-Trail: gratuito
Percorso lungo: 30 euro (? 25 fino al 14 settembre)
Trail corto: 9 € (7 € fino al 14 settembre)
Trail semi-notturno a staffetta: 9 ? / corridore (7 ? fino al 14 settembre)
Escursione a piedi: 5 ? / persona (3 ? fino al 14 settembre)
Espanol :
Nos vemos en el 6º Trail de Bouzey
La base Roland Naudin de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organiza el 6º Trail de Bouzey, en colaboración con el club E.S. Thaon Athlétisme. Varias carreras por la naturaleza están abiertas a adultos y niños a partir de 6 años, con o sin afiliación al club.
programa
NIÑOS / JÓVENES
16h ? E-Trail | 700 m
16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1,5 a 4,5 km
ADULTOS
13h ? Recorrido largo | 30 km
18h ? Trail corto | 9 km | Carrera abierta a discapacitados
19h ? Trail seminocturno | 18 km | Relevo posible 2
RECORRIDO A PIE
Salidas de 9h a 12h30 | 9 km
precios e inscripciones
E-Trail y Mini-Trail: gratuito
Trail largo: 30€ (25€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)
Trail corto: 9€ (7€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)
Trail relevo seminocturno: 9€ / corredor (7€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)
Senderismo: 5€ / persona (3€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)
