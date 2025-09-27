Trail de Bouzey Chaumousey

Trail de Bouzey Chaumousey samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Trail de Bouzey

454 rue des Pins 88390 Chaumousey Chaumousey Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-27 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27 20:00:00

2025-09-27

Rendez-vous pour la 6ème édition du Trail de Bouzey

La Base Roland Naudin de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organise la 6ème édition du Trail de Bouzey, en partenariat avec le club E.S. Thaon Athlétisme. Plusieurs courses en nature sont ouvertes aux adultes et enfants à partir de 6 ans, licenciés ou non dans un club.

programme

ENFANTS / JEUNES

16h E-Trail | 700 m

16h30 Mini-Trail | 1.5 à 4.5 km

ADULTES

13h Trail long | 30 km |

18h Trail court | 9 km | Course ouverte à l’handisport

19h Trail semi-nocturne | 18 km | Relais possible à 2

RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE

Départ de 9h à 12h30 9 km

tarifs et inscriptions

E-Trail et Mini-Trail gratuit

Trail long 30 € (25 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)

Trail court 9 € (7 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)

Trail semi-nocturne en relais 9 € / coureur (7 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)

Randonnée pédestre 5 € / personne (3 € jusqu’au 14 septembre)Tout public

+33 6 06 50 32 43

English :

Rendezvous for the 6th Trail de Bouzey

The Base Roland Naudin of the Communauté d?Agglomération d?Épinal is organizing the 6th edition of the Trail de Bouzey, in partnership with the E.S. Thaon Athlétisme club. Several nature races are open to adults and children aged 6 and over, with or without club membership.

program

CHILDREN / YOUTH

16h ? E-Trail | 700 m

16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1.5 to 4.5 km

ADULTS

13h ? Long Trail | 30 km |

18h ? Trail short | 9 km | Race open to disabled athletes

19h ? Trail semi-nocturne | 18 km | Relais possible à 2

WALKING TOUR

Departure 9 am to 12:30 pm ? 9 km

rates and registration

E-Trail and Mini-Trail: free of charge

Trail long: 30 ? (25 ? until September 14)

Trail short: 9 ? (7 ? until September 14)

Trail semi-nocturne relay: 9 ? / runner (7 ? until September 14)

Hiking: 5 ? / person (3 ? until September 14)

German :

Treffpunkt für die 6. Ausgabe des Trail de Bouzey

Die Base Roland Naudin der Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein E.S. Thaon Athlétisme die sechste Ausgabe des Trail de Bouzey. Mehrere Naturläufe sind offen für Erwachsene und Kinder ab 6 Jahren, die in einem Verein lizenziert sind oder nicht.

programm

KINDER / JUGENDLICHE

16h ? E-Trail | 700 m

16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1,5 bis 4,5 km

ERWACHSENE

13h ? Langer Trail | 30 km |

18h ? Kurzer Trail | 9 km | Offener Lauf für Behindertensportler

19h ? Halbnächtlicher Trail | 18 km | Zweierstaffel möglich

WANDERUNG

Start von 9 Uhr bis 12:30 Uhr ? 9 km

preise und Anmeldung

E-Trail und Mini-Trail: kostenlos

Langer Trail: 30 ? (25 ? bis zum 14. September)

Kurzer Trail: 9 ? (7 ? bis zum 14. September)

Halbnächtlicher Staffeltrail: 9 ? / Läufer (7 ? bis zum 14. September)

Wanderung: 5 ? / Person (3 ? bis zum 14. September)

Italiano :

Ci vediamo al 6° Trail de Bouzey

La base Roland Naudin della Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organizza il 6° Trail de Bouzey, in collaborazione con il club E.S. Thaon Athlétisme. Diverse corse nella natura sono aperte ad adulti e bambini dai 6 anni in su, con o senza iscrizione al club.

programma

BAMBINI / GIOVANI

16h ? E-Trail | 700 m

16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1,5-4,5 km

ADULTI

13h ? Percorso lungo | 30 km |

18h ? Trail corto | 9 km | Gara aperta ai disabili

19h ? Trail semi-notturno | 18 km | Staffetta possibile 2

PERCORSO A PIEDI

Partenza dalle 9 alle 12.30 ? 9 km

prezzi e iscrizioni

E-Trail e Mini-Trail: gratuito

Percorso lungo: 30 euro (? 25 fino al 14 settembre)

Trail corto: 9 € (7 € fino al 14 settembre)

Trail semi-notturno a staffetta: 9 ? / corridore (7 ? fino al 14 settembre)

Escursione a piedi: 5 ? / persona (3 ? fino al 14 settembre)

Espanol :

Nos vemos en el 6º Trail de Bouzey

La base Roland Naudin de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Épinal organiza el 6º Trail de Bouzey, en colaboración con el club E.S. Thaon Athlétisme. Varias carreras por la naturaleza están abiertas a adultos y niños a partir de 6 años, con o sin afiliación al club.

programa

NIÑOS / JÓVENES

16h ? E-Trail | 700 m

16h30 ? Mini-Trail | 1,5 a 4,5 km

ADULTOS

13h ? Recorrido largo | 30 km

18h ? Trail corto | 9 km | Carrera abierta a discapacitados

19h ? Trail seminocturno | 18 km | Relevo posible 2

RECORRIDO A PIE

Salidas de 9h a 12h30 | 9 km

precios e inscripciones

E-Trail y Mini-Trail: gratuito

Trail largo: 30€ (25€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)

Trail corto: 9€ (7€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)

Trail relevo seminocturno: 9€ / corredor (7€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)

Senderismo: 5€ / persona (3€ hasta el 14 de septiembre)

