Trail de La Forest-Landerneau Salle omnisports La Forest-Landerneau

La Forest à petites foulées organise la 5ème édition de Trail & Marche à La Forest-Landerneau.
Au choix circuit trail ou marche sur 5, 10 et 15 km.
Parcours non chronométrés (sans certificat médical).
Départs libres entre 08h30 et 10h Rendez-vous à la salle Omnisports.
Jeu de piste enfants.
Tombola.
Tarif unique (12 ans et +) 5 euros dont 1 euro reversé à l’association « Epilepsie France »
Evénement ouvert à tous.
Nombre maximum de participants 500. .
Salle omnisports Route de Rulan La Forest-Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 73 32 22 81
