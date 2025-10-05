Trail de La Forest-Landerneau Salle omnisports La Forest-Landerneau

Salle omnisports Route de Rulan La Forest-Landerneau Finistère

La Forest à petites foulées organise la 5ème édition de Trail & Marche à La Forest-Landerneau.

Au choix circuit trail ou marche sur 5, 10 et 15 km.

Parcours non chronométrés (sans certificat médical).

Départs libres entre 08h30 et 10h Rendez-vous à la salle Omnisports.

Jeu de piste enfants.

Tombola.

Tarif unique (12 ans et +) 5 euros dont 1 euro reversé à l’association « Epilepsie France »

Evénement ouvert à tous.

Nombre maximum de participants 500. .

Salle omnisports Route de Rulan La Forest-Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 73 32 22 81

