TRAIL DES FOUSS JARDIN DU PICON Le Fousseret dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

JARDIN DU PICON 8 Place du 11 Novembre 1918 Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-19

fin : 2025-10-19

2025-10-19

Venez participer au trail des fouss sur inscription.

TRAIL DES FOUSS 19/10/2025

RDV au Fousseret pour une matinée sport & nature

✔️ 20 km / 12 km / 6 km

✔️ Canicross 6 km

✔️ Rando 10 km .

JARDIN DU PICON 8 Place du 11 Novembre 1918 Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie condismarie@gmail.com

English :

Come and take part in the trail des fouss (registration required).

German :

Nehmen Sie am « trail des fouss » teil (Anmeldung erforderlich).

Italiano :

Partecipate al trail des fouss (iscrizione obbligatoria).

Espanol :

Venga y participe en el trail des fouss (inscripción obligatoria).

