TRAIL DES FOUSS JARDIN DU PICON Le Fousseret dimanche 19 octobre 2025.
JARDIN DU PICON 8 Place du 11 Novembre 1918 Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne
Venez participer au trail des fouss sur inscription.
TRAIL DES FOUSS 19/10/2025
RDV au Fousseret pour une matinée sport & nature
✔️ 20 km / 12 km / 6 km
✔️ Canicross 6 km
✔️ Rando 10 km .
English :
Come and take part in the trail des fouss (registration required).
German :
Nehmen Sie am « trail des fouss » teil (Anmeldung erforderlich).
Italiano :
Partecipate al trail des fouss (iscrizione obbligatoria).
Espanol :
Venga y participe en el trail des fouss (inscripción obligatoria).
