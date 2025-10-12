Trail transfrontalier des deux monts Montmédy
Trail transfrontalier des deux monts Montmédy dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Trail transfrontalier des deux monts
Montmédy Meuse
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 18:00:00
2025-10-12
Le Trail transfrontalier des deux monts revient cette année ! De Montmédy à Montquintin, dans un décors magnifique, prenez part à une des trois boucles proposées
– Grande boucle 38 km 9h
– Moyenne boucle 28 km 9h30
– Petite boucle 12km 10h
– Marche gourmande 13km 10h30
Également un village départ, à Montmédy dans la Citadelle, avec marché de producteurs et petite restauration.
Vous pouvez vous inscrire directement sur protiming.frTout public
+33 6 07 43 39 99 denis.lebret06@orange.fr
English :
The Trail transfrontalier des deux monts is back again this year! From Montmédy to Montquintin, in a magnificent setting, take part in one of the three loops on offer:
– Large loop: 38 km 9 a.m
– Medium loop: 28 km 9:30 am
– Small loop: 12km 10am
– Gourmet walk: 13km 10:30am
There will also be a departure village in Montmédy, in the Citadelle, with a farmers’ market and snacks.
You can register directly on protiming.fr
German :
Der grenzüberschreitende Trail des deux monts ist auch dieses Jahr wieder dabei! Von Montmédy bis Montquintin, in einer wunderschönen Kulisse, nehmen Sie an einer der drei angebotenen Schleifen teil:
– Große Schleife: 38 km 9 Uhr
– Mittlere Schleife: 28 km 9.30 Uhr
– Kleine Schleife: 12 km 10 Uhr
– Gourmetwanderung: 13 km 10.30 Uhr
Ebenfalls ein Startdorf, in Montmédy in der Zitadelle, mit Bauernmarkt und kleinen Snacks.
Sie können sich direkt unter protiming.de anmelden
Italiano :
Il Trail transfrontaliero dei due monti torna anche quest’anno! Da Montmédy a Montquintin, in un contesto magnifico, partecipate a uno dei tre percorsi proposti:
– Anello lungo: 38 km ore 9.00
– Anello medio: 28 km ore 9.30
– Anello corto: 12 km ore 10.00
– Passeggiata gastronomica: 13 km ore 10.30
A Montmédy, nella Citadelle, ci sarà anche un villaggio di partenza con un mercato agricolo e spuntini.
È possibile iscriversi direttamente su protiming.fr
Espanol :
El Trail transfrontalier des deux monts vuelve un año más De Montmédy a Montquintin, en un marco magnífico, participe en uno de los tres circuitos propuestos:
– Bucle largo: 38 km 9 h
– Bucle medio: 28 km 9.30 h
– Bucle corto: 12km 10h
– Paseo gastronómico: 13 km 10.30 h
También habrá un pueblo de salida en Montmédy, en la Citadelle, con un mercado de agricultores y aperitivos.
Puede inscribirse directamente en protiming.fr
