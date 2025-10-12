Trail transfrontalier des deux monts Montmédy

Trail transfrontalier des deux monts Montmédy dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Trail transfrontalier des deux monts

Montmédy Meuse

Le Trail transfrontalier des deux monts revient cette année ! De Montmédy à Montquintin, dans un décors magnifique, prenez part à une des trois boucles proposées

– Grande boucle 38 km 9h

– Moyenne boucle 28 km 9h30

– Petite boucle 12km 10h

– Marche gourmande 13km 10h30

Également un village départ, à Montmédy dans la Citadelle, avec marché de producteurs et petite restauration.

Vous pouvez vous inscrire directement sur protiming.frTout public

Montmédy 55600 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 07 43 39 99 denis.lebret06@orange.fr

English :

The Trail transfrontalier des deux monts is back again this year! From Montmédy to Montquintin, in a magnificent setting, take part in one of the three loops on offer:

– Large loop: 38 km 9 a.m

– Medium loop: 28 km 9:30 am

– Small loop: 12km 10am

– Gourmet walk: 13km 10:30am

There will also be a departure village in Montmédy, in the Citadelle, with a farmers’ market and snacks.

You can register directly on protiming.fr

German :

Der grenzüberschreitende Trail des deux monts ist auch dieses Jahr wieder dabei! Von Montmédy bis Montquintin, in einer wunderschönen Kulisse, nehmen Sie an einer der drei angebotenen Schleifen teil:

– Große Schleife: 38 km 9 Uhr

– Mittlere Schleife: 28 km 9.30 Uhr

– Kleine Schleife: 12 km 10 Uhr

– Gourmetwanderung: 13 km 10.30 Uhr

Ebenfalls ein Startdorf, in Montmédy in der Zitadelle, mit Bauernmarkt und kleinen Snacks.

Sie können sich direkt unter protiming.de anmelden

Italiano :

Il Trail transfrontaliero dei due monti torna anche quest’anno! Da Montmédy a Montquintin, in un contesto magnifico, partecipate a uno dei tre percorsi proposti:

– Anello lungo: 38 km ore 9.00

– Anello medio: 28 km ore 9.30

– Anello corto: 12 km ore 10.00

– Passeggiata gastronomica: 13 km ore 10.30

A Montmédy, nella Citadelle, ci sarà anche un villaggio di partenza con un mercato agricolo e spuntini.

È possibile iscriversi direttamente su protiming.fr

Espanol :

El Trail transfrontalier des deux monts vuelve un año más De Montmédy a Montquintin, en un marco magnífico, participe en uno de los tres circuitos propuestos:

– Bucle largo: 38 km 9 h

– Bucle medio: 28 km 9.30 h

– Bucle corto: 12km 10h

– Paseo gastronómico: 13 km 10.30 h

También habrá un pueblo de salida en Montmédy, en la Citadelle, con un mercado de agricultores y aperitivos.

Puede inscribirse directamente en protiming.fr

