Train d’Halloween Écueillé

Train d’Halloween Écueillé vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Train d’Halloween

Écueillé Indre

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

Bienvenue à bord du Train d’Halloween en autorial spécial ! Un parcours direct jusqu’au labyrinthe de l’horreur au château. Tremblez petits et grands ; citrouilles, sorcières et monstres vous guettent !

D’Écueillé, Luçay-le-Mâle et Veuil, empruntez le Train d’Halloween.

Départ d’Écueillé 14h45

Départ Luçay-leMâle 15h15

Départ de La Gauterie Veuil 15h15 12 .

Écueillé 36240 Indre Centre-Val de Loire

English :

Welcome aboard the Halloween Train in special autorial! A direct route to the castle’s horror labyrinth. Pumpkins, witches and monsters await you!

German :

Willkommen an Bord des Halloween-Zuges im Sonderautorial! Eine direkte Fahrt zum Horrorlabyrinth im Schloss. Erschrecken Sie Groß und Klein; Kürbisse, Hexen und Monster lauern auf Sie!

Italiano :

Benvenuti a bordo del Treno di Halloween con un’autrice speciale! Un percorso diretto al labirinto dell’orrore del castello. Preparatevi a zucche, streghe e mostri!

Espanol :

¡Bienvenido a bordo del Tren de Halloween con autoría especial! Una ruta directa al laberinto del terror del castillo. ¡Prepárese para calabazas, brujas y monstruos!

