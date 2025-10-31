Train d’Halloween Écueillé
Train d'Halloween Écueillé vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Train d’Halloween
Écueillé Indre
Tarif : 12 EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Bienvenue à bord du Train d’Halloween en autorial spécial ! Un parcours direct jusqu’au labyrinthe de l’horreur au château. Tremblez petits et grands ; citrouilles, sorcières et monstres vous guettent !
D’Écueillé, Luçay-le-Mâle et Veuil, empruntez le Train d’Halloween.
Départ d’Écueillé 14h45
Départ Luçay-leMâle 15h15
Départ de La Gauterie Veuil 15h15 12 .
Écueillé 36240 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
English :
Welcome aboard the Halloween Train in special autorial! A direct route to the castle’s horror labyrinth. Pumpkins, witches and monsters await you!
German :
Willkommen an Bord des Halloween-Zuges im Sonderautorial! Eine direkte Fahrt zum Horrorlabyrinth im Schloss. Erschrecken Sie Groß und Klein; Kürbisse, Hexen und Monster lauern auf Sie!
Italiano :
Benvenuti a bordo del Treno di Halloween con un’autrice speciale! Un percorso diretto al labirinto dell’orrore del castello. Preparatevi a zucche, streghe e mostri!
Espanol :
¡Bienvenido a bordo del Tren de Halloween con autoría especial! Una ruta directa al laberinto del terror del castillo. ¡Prepárese para calabazas, brujas y monstruos!
