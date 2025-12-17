Transhumance Rocamadour- Luzech étape Crayssac Luzech Crayssac
samedi 18 avril 2026.
Transhumance Rocamadour- Luzech étape Crayssac Luzech
Crayssac Lot
Gratuit
Gratuit
Début : 2026-04-18 08:30:00
fin : 2026-04-18
Début : 2026-04-18 08:30:00
fin : 2026-04-18
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
La dernière de la transhumance! Les brebis vont enfin pouvoir goûter à de l'herbe bien tendre après une dernière journée de marche de 12 km.
La dernière de la transhumance! Les brebis vont enfin pouvoir goûter à de l’herbe bien tendre après une dernière journée de marche de 12 km. .
Crayssac 46150 Lot Occitanie
apct46@orange.fr
English :
English:
The last of the transhumance! The ewes will finally be able to taste the tender grass after a last day of walking of 12 km.
