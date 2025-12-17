Transhumance Rocamadour- Luzech étape Crayssac Luzech

Crayssac Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 08:30:00

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

La dernière de la transhumance! Les brebis vont enfin pouvoir goûter à de l’herbe bien tendre après une dernière journée de marche de 12 km.

La dernière de la transhumance! Les brebis vont enfin pouvoir goûter à de l’herbe bien tendre après une dernière journée de marche de 12 km. .

Crayssac 46150 Lot Occitanie apct46@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The last of the transhumance! The ewes will finally be able to taste the tender grass after a last day of walking of 12 km.

L’événement Transhumance Rocamadour- Luzech étape Crayssac Luzech Crayssac a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par OT CVL Vignoble