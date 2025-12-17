Transhumance Rocamadour Luzech étape Gigouzac- Crayssac

Gigouzac Lot

Début : 2026-04-17 09:30:00

fin : 2026-04-17

2026-04-17

Pour cette quatrième journée, l’étape reliant Gigouzac à Crayssac se déroulera sur 13 km. L’arrivée se fera au lieu-dit Mas de Cantarel. .

Gigouzac 46150 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 20 01 19 apct46@orange.fr

English :

On this fourth day, the stage from Gigouzac to Crayssac will cover 13 km

