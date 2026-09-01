Informations pratiques

Cazilhac

TREK DES AUDACIEUSES

Cazilhac Aude

Tarif : 75 – 75 – 75 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Le Trek des Audacieuses est le premier challenge 100 % féminin d’orientation et de randonnée dans l’Aude, organisé par l’association Le chant des grenouilles.

Sa première édition se déroulera du 19 au 20 septembre 2026 au pied des Corbières à proximité de Carcassonne

Tarif comprenant l’adhésion au club de randonnée et à l’association + participation au Trek.

Repas du soir, collation, petit dejeuner et pique-nique du 20 inclus

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Cazilhac 11570 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Trek des Audacieuses is the first 100% women’s orienteering and hiking challenge in the Aude department, organized by the association Le chant des grenouilles.

Its first edition will take place September 19–20, 2026, at the foot of the Corbières near Carcassonne

The fee includes membership in the hiking club and the association, as well as participation in the trek.

Evening meal, snack, breakfast, and picnic on the 20th are included.

L’événement TREK DES AUDACIEUSES Cazilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-17 par