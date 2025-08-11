Trésor du Chant Orthodoxe et chants traditionnels Eglise Saint Barthélémy Cahors

Trésor du Chant Orthodoxe et chants traditionnels Eglise Saint Barthélémy Cahors lundi 11 août 2025.

Trésor du Chant Orthodoxe et chants traditionnels

Eglise Saint Barthélémy 18-32 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Cahors Lot

Début : 2025-08-11 20:30:00

fin : 2025-08-11

2025-08-11

Un concert exceptionnel de chants orthodoxes et traditionnels, interprété par l’ensemble vocal Khutorets­kaya Vocal Consort sous la direction de Yulia Khutoretskaya, avec la participation de Artur Burniev, basse. Dans le cadre riche et acoustique de l’église Saint‑Barthélémy à Cahors.

Billets en vente dans tous les bureaux de l’Office du Tourisme de Cahors Vallée du Lot à et en ligne sur Festik partir du 30/07.

Billets en vente à l’entrée de l’église le jour du concert dès 19h30.

– Extraits de la Divine Liturgie

– Œuvres de chœurs orthodoxes

– Chants traditionnels

Eglise Saint Barthélémy 18-32 Rue Saint-Barthélémy Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 53 20 65

English :

An exceptional concert of Orthodox and traditional chants, performed by the « Khutoretskaya Vocal Consort » vocal ensemble under the direction of Yulia Khutoretskaya, with the participation of Artur Burniev, bass. In the rich acoustic setting of the Eglise Saint-Barthélémy in Cahors.

Tickets on sale at all Cahors Vallée du Lot Tourist Office offices and online at Festik from 30/07.

Tickets on sale at the church entrance on the day of the concert from 7.30pm.

German :

Ein außergewöhnliches Konzert mit orthodoxen und traditionellen Gesängen, dargeboten vom Vokalensemble « Khutoretskaya Vocal Consort » unter der Leitung von Yulia Khutoretskaya und unter Mitwirkung von Artur Burniev, Bass. In der reichhaltigen und akustischen Umgebung der Kirche Saint?Barthélémy in Cahors.

Karten gibt es in allen Büros des Office du Tourisme de Cahors Vallée du Lot in und online auf Festik ab dem 30/07.

Kartenverkauf am Eingang der Kirche am Tag des Konzerts ab 19:30 Uhr.

Italiano :

Un concerto eccezionale di canti ortodossi e tradizionali, eseguito dal Khutoretskaya Vocal Consort sotto la direzione di Yulia Khutoretskaya, con Artur Burniev al basso. Nella ricca cornice acustica della chiesa di Saint-Barthélémy a Cahors.

Biglietti in vendita presso tutti gli uffici del turismo di Cahors Vallée du Lot e online su Festik dal 30/07.

Biglietti in vendita all’ingresso della chiesa il giorno del concerto dalle 19.30.

Espanol :

Un concierto excepcional de canciones ortodoxas y tradicionales, interpretadas por el Khutoretskaya Vocal Consort bajo la dirección de Yulia Khutoretskaya, con Artur Burniev al bajo. En el rico marco acústico de la iglesia de Saint-Barthélémy de Cahors.

Venta de entradas en todas las oficinas de turismo de Cahors Vallée du Lot y en línea en Festik a partir del 30/07.

Venta de entradas en la entrada de la iglesia el día del concierto a partir de las 19.30 h.

