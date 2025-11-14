Triathlon aquatique Forbach

vendredi 14 novembre 2025.

Triathlon aquatique

66 rue Félix Barth Forbach Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-14

fin : 2025-11-14

2025-11-14

Le Triathletic club de Forbach organise un triathlon aquatique. Inscription sur www.le-sportif.comAdultes

66 rue Félix Barth Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 85 92 91

English :

The Triathletic club de Forbach organizes an aquatic triathlon. Registration at www.le-sportif.com

German :

Der Triathletic Club Forbach organisiert einen Wassertriathlon. Anmeldung unter www.le-sportif.com

Italiano :

Il Triathletic club de Forbach organizza un triathlon acquatico. Iscrizioni su www.le-sportif.com

Espanol :

El club Triathletic de Forbach organiza un triatlón acuático. Inscripciones en www.le-sportif.com

