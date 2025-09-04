Triathlon de Gérardmer Parking du Casino Gérardmer

Triathlon de Gérardmer

Parking du Casino Lac Gérardmer Vosges

L’événement sportif à ne pas manquer ! 5 épreuves de triathlon XL, Distance Olympique, Découverte, Minitrikids (8/11 ans), Trikids (12/15 ans). Spectacle garanti !

Attention, différentes modifications de la circulation automobile sont à prendre en compte lors cet événement (samedi et dimanche). Gratuit pour les spectateurs.Tout public

Parking du Casino Lac Gérardmer 88400 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 60 80 84 info@triathlondegerardmer.com

English :

The sporting event not to be missed! 5 triathlon events: XL, Olympic Distance, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 years), Trikids (12/15 years). Spectacle guaranteed!

Please note that there will be some changes to traffic flow during this event (Saturday and Sunday). Free for spectators.

German :

Das Sportereignis, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten! 5 Triathlon-Wettbewerbe: XL, Olympische Distanz, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 Jahre), Trikids (12/15 Jahre). Ein Spektakel ist garantiert!

Achtung, verschiedene Änderungen des Autoverkehrs sind bei dieser Veranstaltung (Samstag und Sonntag) zu beachten. Kostenlos für Zuschauer.

Italiano :

L’evento sportivo da non perdere! 5 eventi di triathlon: XL, distanza olimpica, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 anni), Trikids (12/15 anni). Spettacolo garantito!

Si prega di notare che durante l’evento (sabato e domenica) saranno apportate alcune modifiche al codice della strada. Gratuito per gli spettatori.

Espanol :

¡El evento deportivo que no te puedes perder! 5 pruebas de triatlón: XL, Distancia Olímpica, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 años), Trikids (12/15 años). ¡Espectáculo garantizado!

Tenga en cuenta que habrá algunos cambios en las normas de tráfico durante este evento (sábado y domingo). Gratuito para los espectadores.

