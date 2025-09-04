Triathlon de Gérardmer Parking du Casino Gérardmer
Triathlon de Gérardmer Parking du Casino Gérardmer jeudi 4 septembre 2025.
Triathlon de Gérardmer
Parking du Casino Lac Gérardmer Vosges
Début : 2025-09-04
fin : 2025-09-07
2025-09-04
L’événement sportif à ne pas manquer ! 5 épreuves de triathlon XL, Distance Olympique, Découverte, Minitrikids (8/11 ans), Trikids (12/15 ans). Spectacle garanti !
Attention, différentes modifications de la circulation automobile sont à prendre en compte lors cet événement (samedi et dimanche). Gratuit pour les spectateurs.Tout public
Parking du Casino Lac Gérardmer 88400 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 60 80 84 info@triathlondegerardmer.com
English :
The sporting event not to be missed! 5 triathlon events: XL, Olympic Distance, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 years), Trikids (12/15 years). Spectacle guaranteed!
Please note that there will be some changes to traffic flow during this event (Saturday and Sunday). Free for spectators.
German :
Das Sportereignis, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten! 5 Triathlon-Wettbewerbe: XL, Olympische Distanz, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 Jahre), Trikids (12/15 Jahre). Ein Spektakel ist garantiert!
Achtung, verschiedene Änderungen des Autoverkehrs sind bei dieser Veranstaltung (Samstag und Sonntag) zu beachten. Kostenlos für Zuschauer.
Italiano :
L’evento sportivo da non perdere! 5 eventi di triathlon: XL, distanza olimpica, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 anni), Trikids (12/15 anni). Spettacolo garantito!
Si prega di notare che durante l’evento (sabato e domenica) saranno apportate alcune modifiche al codice della strada. Gratuito per gli spettatori.
Espanol :
¡El evento deportivo que no te puedes perder! 5 pruebas de triatlón: XL, Distancia Olímpica, Discovery, Minitrikids (8/11 años), Trikids (12/15 años). ¡Espectáculo garantizado!
Tenga en cuenta que habrá algunos cambios en las normas de tráfico durante este evento (sábado y domingo). Gratuito para los espectadores.
