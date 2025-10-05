Triathlon du Jaî Marignane
Triathlon du Jaî Marignane dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Bouches-du-Rhône
Triathlon du Jaî Dimanche 5 octobre 2025. Plage du Jaï Marignane Bouches-du-Rhône
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-05
fin : 2025-10-05
2025-10-05
Marignane Triathlon crée la 1ère édition du Triathlon du Jaï.
Distance XS/S individuel ou en relais par 2 ou 3
– Natation avec un beach start /plage du Jaï
– Vélo ultra roulant avec drafting sur route fermée
– Course à pied rapide dans le parc des 4 vents
Plage du Jaï
Marignane 13700 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur president@marignane-triathlon.com
English :
Marignane Triathlon creates the 1st edition of the Triathlon du Jaï.
Distance XS/S individual or relay by 2 or 3
– Swimming with a beach start on the Jaï beach
– Ultra-rolling bike with drafting on closed road
– Fast run in the Parc des 4 vents
German :
Marignane Triathlon kreiert die 1. Ausgabe des Triathlon du Jaï.
XS/S-Distanz einzeln oder als Staffel zu zweit oder zu dritt
– Schwimmen mit einem Strandstart/Strand von Jaï
– Ultra-rollendes Radfahren mit Drafting auf abgesperrter Straße
– Schnelles Laufen im Parc des 4 vents
Italiano :
Marignane Triathlon ha creato la 1ª edizione del Triathlon du Jaï.
Distanza XS/S individuale o a staffetta di 2 o 3 persone
– Nuoto con partenza dalla spiaggia sulla spiaggia di Jaï
– Ciclismo ultra-veloce con drafting su strada chiusa
– Corsa veloce nel Parc des 4 vents
Espanol :
Marignane Triathlon ha creado la 1ª edición del Triathlon du Jaï.
Distancia XS/S individual o relevos de 2 o 3
– Natación con salida en la playa de Jaï
– Ciclismo de ultra velocidad con drafting en carretera cerrada
– Carrera rápida en el Parc des 4 vents
