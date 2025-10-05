Triathlon du Jaî Marignane

Triathlon du Jaî Marignane dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Bouches-du-Rhône

Triathlon du Jaî Dimanche 5 octobre 2025. Plage du Jaï Marignane Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-05

fin : 2025-10-05

2025-10-05

Marignane Triathlon crée la 1ère édition du Triathlon du Jaï.

Distance XS/S individuel ou en relais par 2 ou 3

– Natation avec un beach start /plage du Jaï

– Vélo ultra roulant avec drafting sur route fermée

– Course à pied rapide dans le parc des 4 vents

Plage du Jaï

Marignane 13700 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur president@marignane-triathlon.com

English :

Marignane Triathlon creates the 1st edition of the Triathlon du Jaï.

Distance XS/S individual or relay by 2 or 3

– Swimming with a beach start on the Jaï beach

– Ultra-rolling bike with drafting on closed road

– Fast run in the Parc des 4 vents

German :

Marignane Triathlon kreiert die 1. Ausgabe des Triathlon du Jaï.

XS/S-Distanz einzeln oder als Staffel zu zweit oder zu dritt

– Schwimmen mit einem Strandstart/Strand von Jaï

– Ultra-rollendes Radfahren mit Drafting auf abgesperrter Straße

– Schnelles Laufen im Parc des 4 vents

Italiano :

Marignane Triathlon ha creato la 1ª edizione del Triathlon du Jaï.

Distanza XS/S individuale o a staffetta di 2 o 3 persone

– Nuoto con partenza dalla spiaggia sulla spiaggia di Jaï

– Ciclismo ultra-veloce con drafting su strada chiusa

– Corsa veloce nel Parc des 4 vents

Espanol :

Marignane Triathlon ha creado la 1ª edición del Triathlon du Jaï.

Distancia XS/S individual o relevos de 2 o 3

– Natación con salida en la playa de Jaï

– Ciclismo de ultra velocidad con drafting en carretera cerrada

– Carrera rápida en el Parc des 4 vents

