Tributes de l’été The Police Vibrations Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 18 juillet 2025 21:00

Haute-Savoie

Tributes de l’été The Police Vibrations Parc Couttet Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie

Début : 2025-07-18 21:00:00

2025-07-18

« THE POLICE VIBRATIONS », tribute band de « POLICE » au Parc Couttet à Chamonix Un concert gratuit à ne pas manquer ! Organisé par l’Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.

Parc Couttet

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 53 00 24 info@chamonix.com

English :

« THE POLICE VIBRATIONS », tribute band to « POLICE » at Chamonix’s Parc Couttet A free concert not to be missed! Organized by the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Valley Tourist Office.

German :

« THE POLICE VIBRATIONS », Tribute Band von « POLICE » im Parc Couttet in Chamonix Ein kostenloses Konzert, das Sie nicht verpassen sollten! Organisiert vom Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc (Fremdenverkehrsamt des Tals von Chamonix-Mont-Blanc).

Italiano :

« THE POLICE VIBRATIONS », tribute band dei « POLICE » al Parc Couttet di Chamonix Un concerto gratuito da non perdere! Organizzato dall’Ufficio del Turismo della Valle di Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.

Espanol :

« THE POLICE VIBRATIONS », grupo tributo a « POLICE » en el Parc Couttet de Chamonix ¡Un concierto gratuito que no se puede perder! Organizado por la Oficina de Turismo del Valle de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.

