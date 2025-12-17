TRICOT-THÉ AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

TRICOT-THÉ AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-17 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-17 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-17

Ouvert à toutes celles et ceux souhaitant partager un moment de convivialité autour du crochet et tricot.

Les rendez-vous sont sans inscription préalable, venez avec vos travaux en cours et votre matériel (tricot, crochet, broderie…) pour partager un moment convivial et créatif.

Dans les bars ou cafés qui nous accueillent chacun consomme au moins une boisson et paie ses consommations. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@mailledepique.com

English :

Open to all those wishing to share a moment of conviviality around crochet and knitting.

German :

Offen für alle, die einen geselligen Moment rund um das Häkeln und Stricken verbringen möchten.

Italiano :

Aperto a tutti coloro che vogliono condividere un momento di convivialità intorno all’uncinetto e alla maglia.

Espanol :

Abierto a todos aquellos que quieran compartir un momento de convivencia en torno al ganchillo y el punto.

L’événement TRICOT-THÉ AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-11-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE