Trico’thé Médiathèque Paul Hosteing Segonzac

Trico’thé

Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Venez rejoindre notre communauté créative pour apprendre, partager des techniques et fabriquer des objets utiles pour embellir notre espace lors de notre atelier tricot.

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Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 81 04 23 mediatheque.segonzac16@gmail.com

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English :

Come and join our creative community to learn, share techniques and make useful objects to embellish our space during our knitting workshop.

L’événement Trico’thé Segonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Destination Cognac