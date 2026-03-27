Trico’thé Médiathèque Paul Hosteing Segonzac
Trico’thé Médiathèque Paul Hosteing Segonzac vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Trico’thé
Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Venez rejoindre notre communauté créative pour apprendre, partager des techniques et fabriquer des objets utiles pour embellir notre espace lors de notre atelier tricot.
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Médiathèque Paul Hosteing 15 Rue Traversière Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 81 04 23 mediatheque.segonzac16@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and join our creative community to learn, share techniques and make useful objects to embellish our space during our knitting workshop.
L’événement Trico’thé Segonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Destination Cognac
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