TRIO DE L’ORCHESTRE DE MONTPELLIER Villeneuve-de-la-Raho

TRIO DE L’ORCHESTRE DE MONTPELLIER

TRIO DE L’ORCHESTRE DE MONTPELLIER Villeneuve-de-la-Raho samedi 14 mars 2026.

TRIO DE L’ORCHESTRE DE MONTPELLIER

D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-14 17:00:00
fin : 2026-03-14

Date(s) :
2026-03-14

Trio de l’Orchestre de Montpellier Aude Perrin-Dureau, violon, Pia Segerstam, violoncelle, Isabelle Toutain, harpe….
  .

D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho 66180 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 55 91 04 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Orchestre de Montpellier Trio: Aude Perrin-Dureau, violin, Pia Segerstam, cello, Isabelle Toutain, harp….

L’événement TRIO DE L’ORCHESTRE DE MONTPELLIER Villeneuve-de-la-Raho a été mis à jour le 2026-01-28 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME