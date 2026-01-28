TRIO DE L’ORCHESTRE DE MONTPELLIER Villeneuve-de-la-Raho
TRIO DE L’ORCHESTRE DE MONTPELLIER
D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15
Début : 2026-03-14 17:00:00
2026-03-14
Trio de l’Orchestre de Montpellier Aude Perrin-Dureau, violon, Pia Segerstam, violoncelle, Isabelle Toutain, harpe….
D39 n 1 Villeneuve-de-la-Raho 66180 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 55 91 04
Orchestre de Montpellier Trio: Aude Perrin-Dureau, violin, Pia Segerstam, cello, Isabelle Toutain, harp….
