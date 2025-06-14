TROBADA – Fillols, 14 juin 2025 08:00, Fillols.

Le Casals del Conflent organise la trobada avec les ânes à partir de Fillols le samedi pour porter les fagots au pic du Canigó. Ramon Gual et Bruno Marin accompagneront les participants jusqu’au chalet des Cortalets où aura lieu une soirée autour du feu animé par Ramon Gual. Le lendemain les fagots seront portés au pic en attendant la flamme.

Fillols 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie jordi.taurinya@wanadoo.fr

English :

The Casals del Conflent organizes the trobada with donkeys starting from Fillols on Saturday to carry the faggots to the Canigó peak. Ramon Gual and Bruno Marin will accompany participants to the Chalet des Cortalets, where Ramon Gual will host an evening around the fire. The following day, the faggots will be carried to the peak to await the flame.

German :

Casals del Conflent organisiert die Trobada mit Eseln, die am Samstag von Fillols aus die Bündel auf den Gipfel des Canigó bringen. Ramon Gual und Bruno Marin begleiten die Teilnehmer bis zum Chalet des Cortalets, wo ein Abend am Feuer stattfindet, der von Ramon Gual moderiert wird. Am nächsten Tag werden die Bündel zum Gipfel getragen, wo sie auf die Flamme warten.

Italiano :

Il Casals del Conflent organizza la trobada con gli asini, che partirà da Fillols sabato per trasportare i fagotti fino alla cima del Canigó. Ramon Gual e Bruno Marin accompagneranno i partecipanti allo Chalet des Cortalets per una serata intorno al fuoco, ospitata da Ramon Gual. Il giorno seguente, le fascine saranno trasportate sulla vetta in attesa della fiamma.

Espanol :

Los Casals del Conflent organizan la trobada con burros, que partirá de Fillols el sábado para llevar los fardos hasta el pico del Canigó. Ramon Gual y Bruno Marin acompañarán a los participantes al Chalet des Cortalets para pasar una velada alrededor del fuego, con Ramon Gual como anfitrión. Al día siguiente, los faggots se llevarán a la cima para esperar la llama.

