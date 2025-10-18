Troc aux plantes d’Automne Ville-devant-Belrain

Troc aux plantes d’Automne Ville-devant-Belrain samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Troc aux plantes d’Automne

Ville-devant-Belrain Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-18 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-18 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

L’association La Nicéenne organise son troc aux plantes d’Automne à Ville-devant-Belrain le samedi 18 octobre.Enfants

0 .

Ville-devant-Belrain 55260 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 40 81 87 97

English :

The La Nicéenne association is organizing its Autumn Plant Swap in Ville-devant-Belrain on Saturday October 18.

German :

Der Verein La Nicéenne organisiert am Samstag, den 18. Oktober, seinen Herbstpflanzenbasar in Ville-devant-Belrain.

Italiano :

L’associazione La Nicéenne organizza il suo scambio di piante autunnale a Ville-devant-Belrain sabato 18 ottobre.

Espanol :

La asociación La Nicéenne organiza el sábado 18 de octubre su intercambio de plantas de otoño en Ville-devant-Belrain.

L’événement Troc aux plantes d’Automne Ville-devant-Belrain a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE