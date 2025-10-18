Troc aux plantes d’Automne Ville-devant-Belrain
Troc aux plantes d’Automne Ville-devant-Belrain samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Troc aux plantes d’Automne
Ville-devant-Belrain Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-18 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-18 17:00:00
2025-10-18
L’association La Nicéenne organise son troc aux plantes d’Automne à Ville-devant-Belrain le samedi 18 octobre.Enfants
Ville-devant-Belrain 55260 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 40 81 87 97
English :
The La Nicéenne association is organizing its Autumn Plant Swap in Ville-devant-Belrain on Saturday October 18.
German :
Der Verein La Nicéenne organisiert am Samstag, den 18. Oktober, seinen Herbstpflanzenbasar in Ville-devant-Belrain.
Italiano :
L’associazione La Nicéenne organizza il suo scambio di piante autunnale a Ville-devant-Belrain sabato 18 ottobre.
Espanol :
La asociación La Nicéenne organiza el sábado 18 de octubre su intercambio de plantas de otoño en Ville-devant-Belrain.
L’événement Troc aux plantes d’Automne Ville-devant-Belrain a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE