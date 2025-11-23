TROC DE VÊTEMENTS Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon

TROC DE VÊTEMENTS Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

TROC DE VÊTEMENTS

Parc du Casino PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-23 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Venez échanger, partager ou donner des vêtements, chaussures, jouets, livres… pour toute la famille!

Organisé par Les Colibris 31 Luchon et ses vallées et l’association Le Cairn . .

Parc du Casino PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie luchon@colibris-lemouvement.org

English :

Come and swap, share or donate clothes, shoes, toys, books… for the whole family!

German :

Tauschen, teilen oder verschenken Sie Kleidung, Schuhe, Spielzeug, Bücher… für die ganze Familie!

Italiano :

Venite a scambiare, condividere o donare vestiti, scarpe, giocattoli, libri… per tutta la famiglia!

Espanol :

Ven a intercambiar, compartir o donar ropa, zapatos, juguetes, libros… ¡para toda la familia!

L’événement TROC DE VÊTEMENTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-25 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE