TROC DE VÊTEMENTS Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon
TROC DE VÊTEMENTS Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
TROC DE VÊTEMENTS
Parc du Casino PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-23 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-23
Venez échanger, partager ou donner des vêtements, chaussures, jouets, livres… pour toute la famille!
Organisé par Les Colibris 31 Luchon et ses vallées et l’association Le Cairn . .
Parc du Casino PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie luchon@colibris-lemouvement.org
English :
Come and swap, share or donate clothes, shoes, toys, books… for the whole family!
German :
Tauschen, teilen oder verschenken Sie Kleidung, Schuhe, Spielzeug, Bücher… für die ganze Familie!
Italiano :
Venite a scambiare, condividere o donare vestiti, scarpe, giocattoli, libri… per tutta la famiglia!
Espanol :
Ven a intercambiar, compartir o donar ropa, zapatos, juguetes, libros… ¡para toda la familia!
L’événement TROC DE VÊTEMENTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-25 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE