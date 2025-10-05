Troc Plantes Bibliothèque / Grainothèque La Madeleine-Bouvet
Troc Plantes Bibliothèque / Grainothèque La Madeleine-Bouvet dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Troc Plantes
Bibliothèque / Grainothèque 19 Rue du Perche La Madeleine-Bouvet Orne
Début : 2025-10-05 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-05 12:30:00
2025-10-05
Organisé par la bibliothèque-grainothèque de la Madeleine-Bouvet.
Pratique au 19 rue du Perche entrée libre.
Bibliothèque / Grainothèque 19 Rue du Perche La Madeleine-Bouvet 61110 Orne Normandie bibliotheque.communedelamadeleinebouvet5@orange.fr
English : Troc Plantes
Organized by the Madeleine-Bouvet library-grain library.
Practical: at 19 rue du Perche free admission.
German :
Organisiert von der Bibliothek-Grainothek Madeleine-Bouvet.
Praktische Informationen: in der 19 rue du Perche freier Eintritt.
Italiano :
Organizzato dalla biblioteca-granaio Madeleine-Bouvet.
Pratica: al 19 di rue du Perche ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Organizado por la biblioteca-granero Madeleine-Bouvet.
Práctico: en el 19 rue du Perche entrada gratuita.
L’événement Troc Plantes La Madeleine-Bouvet a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par OT CdC Coeur du Perche