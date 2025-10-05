Troc Plantes Bibliothèque / Grainothèque La Madeleine-Bouvet

Troc Plantes Bibliothèque / Grainothèque La Madeleine-Bouvet dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Troc Plantes

Bibliothèque / Grainothèque 19 Rue du Perche La Madeleine-Bouvet Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-05 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-05 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-10-05

Organisé par la bibliothèque-grainothèque de la Madeleine-Bouvet.

Pratique au 19 rue du Perche entrée libre.
Organisé par la bibliothèque-grainothèque de la Madeleine-Bouvet.

Pratique au 19 rue du Perche entrée libre.   .

Bibliothèque / Grainothèque 19 Rue du Perche La Madeleine-Bouvet 61110 Orne Normandie   bibliotheque.communedelamadeleinebouvet5@orange.fr

English : Troc Plantes

Organized by the Madeleine-Bouvet library-grain library.

Practical: at 19 rue du Perche free admission.

German :

Organisiert von der Bibliothek-Grainothek Madeleine-Bouvet.

Praktische Informationen: in der 19 rue du Perche freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Organizzato dalla biblioteca-granaio Madeleine-Bouvet.

Pratica: al 19 di rue du Perche ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Organizado por la biblioteca-granero Madeleine-Bouvet.

Práctico: en el 19 rue du Perche entrada gratuita.

L’événement Troc Plantes La Madeleine-Bouvet a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par OT CdC Coeur du Perche