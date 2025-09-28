TROC PLANTES Domaine du Fort Prée-d’Anjou

TROC PLANTES Domaine du Fort Prée-d’Anjou dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

TROC PLANTES

Domaine du Fort 1 Lieu-dit La Grande Forterie Prée-d’Anjou Mayenne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-28 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-28

Venez troquer vos plantes mais pas que !

Rendez-vous au domaine du Fort (1 La grande Forterie) à Prée d’Anjou de 14h à 18h

Venez donner, échanger et récupérer des plants, arbustes, outils de seconde main ou livres de jardinage, mais aussi discuter avec les participants sur les pratiques du jardinage au naturel dans un environnement bucolique et agréable.

15h Visite du jardin du domaine,

16h Atelier Taille de haie

17h Atelier Valoriser ses déchets verts à la maison .

Des stands sur le bocage et les biodéchets seront également à votre disposition.

Animation proposée par le service Trigolic du Pays de Château-Gontier.

Informations 02 43 09 55 55 chateau-gontier@chateaugontier.fr .

Domaine du Fort 1 Lieu-dit La Grande Forterie Prée-d’Anjou 53200 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 09 55 55 chateau-gontier@chateaugontier.fr

English :

Come and trade your plants, but that’s not all!

German :

Kommen Sie und tauschen Sie Ihre Pflanzen, aber nicht nur!

Italiano :

Venite a scambiare le vostre piante, ma non solo!

Espanol :

Venga a intercambiar sus plantas, ¡pero eso no es todo!

L’événement TROC PLANTES Prée-d’Anjou a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par SUD MAYENNE