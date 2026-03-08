Trophée Virginio Bruni-Tedeschi Cavalière Le Lavandou
Trophée Virginio Bruni-Tedeschi Cavalière Le Lavandou vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Trophée Virginio Bruni-Tedeschi
Cavalière Avenue du Cap Nègre Le Lavandou Var
Début : 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-05-03
2026-05-01
Le Trophée Virginio est une régate de catamarans Hobie Cat à Cavalière, au Lavandou. Créé en hommage à Virginio Bruni-Tedeschi, amoureux de la baie, l’événement réunit chaque année passionnés et compétiteurs dans une ambiance sportive et conviviale.
Cavalière Avenue du Cap Nègre Le Lavandou 83980 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 05 86 78 contact@lavoilecavaliere.com
English : Trophée Virginio Bruni-Tedeschi
The Trophée Virginio is a regatta for Hobie Cat catamarans at Cavalière, in Le Lavandou. Created as a tribute to Virginio Bruni-Tedeschi, who loved the bay, the event brings together enthusiasts and competitors in a friendly, sporting atmosphere.
