TUILES jonglerie burlesque – rue de l'église Hombourg-Haut, 21 mai 2025 17:00, Hombourg-Haut.

Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-05-21 17:00:00

fin : 2025-05-21 18:00:00

2025-05-21

Avec humour et légèreté, « TUILES » bouscule la jonglerie. La compagnie ATOLL K joue des chutes et des imprévus pour mieux rebondir, dans un spectacle burlesque aussi fin que décalé. Inscription obligatoire.Tout public

Hombourg-Haut 57470 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 66 36 12 05

English :

With humor and lightness, « TUILES » turns juggling on its head. The ATOLL K company plays with falls and the unexpected to bounce back, in a burlesque show that’s as fine as it is offbeat. Registration required.

German :

Mit Humor und Leichtigkeit stellt « TUILES » die Jonglage auf den Kopf. Die Kompanie ATOLL K spielt mit Stürzen und Unvorhergesehenem, um besser abprallen zu können, in einer ebenso feinen wie schrägen Burlesque-Show. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Con umorismo e leggerezza, « TUILES » ribalta la giocoleria. La compagnia ATOLL K gioca con le cadute e gli imprevisti per rimbalzare, in uno spettacolo burlesco tanto acuto quanto anticonformista. Registrazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Con humor y ligereza, « TUILES » da un giro a los malabares. La compañía ATOLL K juega con las caídas y lo inesperado para recuperarse, en un espectáculo burlesco tan agudo como fuera de lo común. Inscripción obligatoria.

