TURBULENCES invite KAVAL Mistral Palace Valence

TURBULENCES invite KAVAL

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 10 EUR

Date et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-03 22:00:00

fin : 2025-10-04 04:00:00

2025-10-03

Septième épisode de notre série d’évènements où une carte blanche est précieusement confiée à un.e invité.e. Retour dans l’arène du Mistral Palace qui sait nous offrir un terreau fertile dans lequel nous avons appris à cultiver nos meilleurs événements.

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

Seventh episode in our series of events where a guest is given carte blanche. Back in the Mistral Palace arena, where we have learned to cultivate our best events in fertile soil.

German :

Die siebte Folge unserer Veranstaltungsreihe, in der wir einem Gast eine Carte Blanche anvertrauen, kehrt in die Arena des Mistral Palace zurück.

Italiano :

La settima puntata della nostra serie di eventi in cui viene data carta bianca a un ospite. Torniamo nell’arena del Mistral Palace, dove abbiamo imparato a coltivare i nostri migliori eventi in un terreno fertile.

Espanol :

Séptima entrega de nuestra serie de eventos en los que se da carta blanca a un invitado. De vuelta al ruedo del Palacio Mistral, donde hemos aprendido a cultivar nuestros mejores eventos en tierra fértil.

L’événement TURBULENCES invite KAVAL Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par Valence Romans Tourisme