TURBULENCES invite KAVAL Mistral Palace Valence

TURBULENCES invite KAVAL
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 10 EUR
Début : 2025-10-03 22:00:00
fin : 2025-10-04 04:00:00
2025-10-03
Septième épisode de notre série d’évènements où une carte blanche est précieusement confiée à un.e invité.e. Retour dans l’arène du Mistral Palace qui sait nous offrir un terreau fertile dans lequel nous avons appris à cultiver nos meilleurs événements.
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com
English :
Seventh episode in our series of events where a guest is given carte blanche. Back in the Mistral Palace arena, where we have learned to cultivate our best events in fertile soil.
German :
Die siebte Folge unserer Veranstaltungsreihe, in der wir einem Gast eine Carte Blanche anvertrauen, kehrt in die Arena des Mistral Palace zurück.
Italiano :
La settima puntata della nostra serie di eventi in cui viene data carta bianca a un ospite. Torniamo nell’arena del Mistral Palace, dove abbiamo imparato a coltivare i nostri migliori eventi in un terreno fertile.
Espanol :
Séptima entrega de nuestra serie de eventos en los que se da carta blanca a un invitado. De vuelta al ruedo del Palacio Mistral, donde hemos aprendido a cultivar nuestros mejores eventos en tierra fértil.
