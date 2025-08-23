Uglas en Fête à la salle des fêtes Uglas

Uglas en Fête à la salle des fêtes Uglas samedi 23 août 2025.

Uglas en Fête

à la salle des fêtes UGLAS Uglas Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-08-23

fin : 2025-08-24

2025-08-23

Samedi 23 août :

– 8H30 Randonnée de 10 kms 5€

– 16H30 Concert avec LES CENTAURÉES DE NISTOS (libre participation)

– 18H Messe

– 20H Repas et soirée animés par le groupe THE INELIGIBLES. Adultes 20€ Enfants 10€. Menu Apéritif Melon et chiffonade de lomo cochon de lait grillé pommes grenaille, salade, dessert glacé, vin, café.

Dimanche 24 août :

– 11H45 Dépôt de gerbe au Monument aux Morts

– 12H Apéritif offert par la municipalité

– 13H Grillades (participation 10€). Buvette. Inscription avant le 20 août

Réservation jusqu’au 10 Août au 06 11 30 11 88 ou par mail comite.fetes.uglas@gmail.com .

à la salle des fêtes UGLAS Uglas 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 11 30 11 88 comite.fetes.uglas@gmail.com

English :

Saturday August 23 :

– 8.30am: 10km walk 5?

– 4:30 pm: Concert with LES CENTAURÉES DE NISTOS (free participation)

– 6pm: Mass

– 8pm: Dinner and evening entertainment by THE INELIGIBLES. Adults: 20? Children: 10? Menu: Aperitif Melon and lomo chiffonade grilled suckling pig pommes grenaille, salad, iced dessert, wine, coffee.

Sunday August 24th :

– 11:45am: Wreath-laying at the Monument aux Morts

– 12H Aperitif offered by the municipality

– 1pm: Grilled meats (participation: 10?). Refreshment bar. Registration before August 20

German :

Samstag, den 23. August :

– 8.30 Uhr: Wanderung von 10 kms 5?

– 16H30 Konzert mit LES CENTAURÉES DE NISTOS (freie Teilnahme)

– 18H Messe

– 20H Essen und Abendveranstaltung mit der Gruppe THE INELIGIBLES. Erwachsene: 20? Kinder: 10? Menü: Aperitif Melone und Lomo-Chiffonade gegrilltes Spanferkel Grenaille-Kartoffeln, Salat, Eisdessert, Wein, Kaffee.

Sonntag, 24. August :

– 11H45: Kranzniederlegung am Kriegerdenkmal

– 12H Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird

– 13 Uhr: Gegrilltes (Teilnahme: 10?). Es gibt ein Getränk. Anmeldung vor dem 20. August

Italiano :

Sabato 23 agosto:

– 8.30: passeggiata di 10 km 5?

– 16.30: Concerto con LES CENTAURÉES DE NISTOS (partecipazione gratuita)

– 18.00: Messa

– ore 20.00: Cena e intrattenimento serale a cura di THE INELIGIBLES. Adulti: 20? Bambini: 10? Menu: Aperitivo Melone e chiffonade di lomo maialino alla griglia pommes grenaille, insalata, dessert ghiacciato, vino, caffè.

Domenica 24 agosto:

– 11.45: Deposizione di corone al monumento ai caduti

– 12.00: Aperitivo offerto dal Comune

– ore 13.00: Grigliata di carne (contributo: 10?). Bar per il ristoro. Iscrizioni entro il 20 agosto

Espanol :

Sábado 23 de agosto :

– 8.30 h: marcha de 10 km 5?

– 16h30: Concierto con LES CENTAURÉES DE NISTOS (participación libre)

– 18h: Misa

– 20h: Cena y velada amenizada por THE INELIGIBLES. Adultos: 20? Niños: 10? Menú: Aperitivo chiffonade de melón y lomo cochinillo a la parrilla pommes grenaille, ensalada, postre helado, vino, café.

Domingo 24 de agosto :

– 11.45 h: Colocación de coronas de flores en el Memorial de Guerra

– 12h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

– 13h: Carnes a la brasa (contribución: 10?). Bar de refrescos. Inscripción antes del 20 de agosto

