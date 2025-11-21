UKRAFT | Salle Gilbert-Gaillard Salle Gilbert-Gaillard Clermont-Ferrand

UKRAFT | Salle Gilbert-Gaillard

UKRAFT est une exposition collective, avec des œuvres d’artistes de France et d’Ukraine, qui permet de faire vivre la culture ukrainienne, autant attaquée que son histoire, sa langue et ses habitant.e.s.

Salle Gilbert-Gaillard 2 rue Saint-Pierre Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 40 87 20 salle-gaillard@ville-clermont-ferrand.fr

English :

UKRAFT is a group exhibition featuring works by artists from France and Ukraine, bringing to life Ukrainian culture, as much under attack as its history, language and people.

German :

UKRAFT ist eine Gruppenausstellung mit Werken von Künstlern aus Frankreich und der Ukraine, die die ukrainische Kultur, die ebenso angegriffen wird wie ihre Geschichte, ihre Sprache und ihre Bewohner, zum Leben erwecken soll.

Italiano :

UKRAFT è una mostra collettiva, con opere di artisti francesi e ucraini, che fa rivivere la cultura ucraina, tanto attaccata quanto la sua storia, la sua lingua e il suo popolo.

Espanol :

UKRAFT es una exposición colectiva, con obras de artistas de Francia y Ucrania, que da vida a la cultura ucraniana, tan atacada como su historia, su lengua y su pueblo.

