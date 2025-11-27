ULTRA BACK TO LIFE UBTL Salle du Carrousel Saint-Siméon-de-Bressieux

ULTRA BACK TO LIFE UBTL

Salle du Carrousel 81 rue du Carrousel, Saint-Siméon-de-Bressieux Isère

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif réduit

Prix libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-27

fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :

2025-11-27

Rejoignez la révolution sportive agroécologique avec l’Ultra Back To Life ! Une fête sportive et engagée pour la biodiversité. Plantations, mares, jeux, conférences, spectacles et éducation au monde vivant qui nous entoure.

Salle du Carrousel 81 rue du Carrousel, Saint-Siméon-de-Bressieux 38870 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 26 92 68 09 info@ploggathon.org

English :

Join the agroecological sports revolution with the Ultra Back To Life! A sporting festival committed to biodiversity. Plantations, ponds, games, conferences, shows and education about the living world around us.

German :

Schließen Sie sich der agrarökologischen Sportrevolution mit dem Ultra Back To Life an! Ein sportliches und engagiertes Fest für die Biodiversität. Pflanzungen, Teiche, Spiele, Konferenzen, Aufführungen und Aufklärung über die lebendige Welt, die uns umgibt.

Italiano :

Unisciti alla rivoluzione sportiva agroecologica con l’Ultra Back To Life! Un festival sportivo dedicato alla biodiversità. Piantagioni, stagni, giochi, conferenze, spettacoli ed educazione al mondo vivente che ci circonda.

Espanol :

¡Únete a la revolución del deporte agroecológico con el Ultra Back To Life! Un festival deportivo comprometido con la biodiversidad. Plantaciones, estanques, juegos, conferencias, espectáculos y educación sobre el mundo vivo que nos rodea.

