ULTRABIKE PEAK 2 WAVE 2026

Village SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-04-03 08:00:00

fin : 2026-04-06

2026-04-03

Avec PEAK2WAVE, l’ultra-cyclisme français accueille une nouvelle épreuve à forte identité outdoor. Un format long, engagé, pensé pour les athlètes d’endurance qui cherchent autre chose qu’un simple défi chronométrique une traversée complète, physique et mentale, du relief à l’océan.

Au programme environ 600 km de parcours, reliant les premiers contreforts montagneux aux rives atlantiques, sur un tracé exigeant alternant dénivelé, sections roulantes, gestion de l’effort et navigation nocturne. Un challenge qui peut être effectué en solo, en duo ou en team !

Rendez-vous à partir du jeudi 2 avril à 14h00 pour le retrait des dossards & pack athlètes.

A 18h00 briefing obligatoire de la course puis vous sera proposé l’apéro d’avant course à 19h00.

Vendredi 3 avril, départ de la course à 08h00.

Samedi 4 avril, estimation des premiers concurrents et dimanche 5 avril, 18h00, arrivée des derniers participants.

La traversée se présente dans le cadre du festival Du Flocon à la Vague du 3 au 5 avril à Saint-Lary.

Inscriptions et tarifs https://www.peaktowave.com/ .

Village SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 26 57 76 84 peaktowave@gmail.com

English :

With PEAK2WAVE, French ultra-cycling welcomes a new event with a strong outdoor identity. A long, committed format, designed for endurance athletes looking for more than just a timekeeping challenge: a complete physical and mental journey from relief to ocean.

On the programme: a 600 km route from the foothills of the mountains to the shores of the Atlantic, on a demanding route that alternates gradients, rolling sections, effort management and night-time navigation. A challenge that can be completed solo, as a duo or as part of a team!

Start on Thursday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. to collect race numbers and athlete packs.

Compulsory race briefing at 6:00 p.m., followed by the pre-race aperitif at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3, race start at 08:00.

Saturday, April 4, estimation of the first competitors and Sunday, April 5, 18:00, arrival of the last participants.

The traverse takes place as part of the Du Flocon à la Vague festival from April 3 to 5 in Saint-Lary.

