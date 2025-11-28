ULTRAGAMA + IMAO TAQUIN Toulouse
ULTRAGAMA + IMAO TAQUIN Toulouse vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
ULTRAGAMA + IMAO Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 TAQUIN Haute-Garonne
11€ tarif plein/7 € tarif réduit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:50:00
Fin : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:50:00
ULTRAGAMA
Un trio de House instrumentale inspiré par la French Touch. Ils transforment le DJ set classique en un live électrisant.
Facebook
Insta
Vidéo
IMAO
IMAO brouille les frontières entre musique électronique jazz et post-rock pour créer un son à la fois percutant et onirique. Porté par des influences comme Justice, ECHT!, Tukan, Rone ou M83, le projet mêle synthés saturés, rythmiques organiques et nappes cinématographiques dans un équilibre entre tension électrique et mélancolie lumineuse.
Facebook
Vidéo
TAQUIN 23 rue des Amidonniers, 31000 Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.festik.net/le-taquin/ »}] [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/ultragamaofficiel/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ultragama_officiel », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « u25e6 ULTRAGAMA u25e6 (@ultragama_officiel) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/448022814_1289814769072928_7959526227671523930_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby45MzUuYzIifQ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=108&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QEEiuTkiATlN5es7NkCY63Mo8T1kav96TiI84gBrlRjtS-gpo49-4JRpwQM4fp1uv8&_nc_ohc=NbGRwe7mCwsQ7kNvwE5fKpo&_nc_gid=zsMLw4fQ8HNeBN9OZ8FHrw&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_Afc52v2rTa5U_rMJ9v_zTHENPUa6YWXwP38xAxNGkkwCMg&oe=68F2ECB5&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/ultragama_officiel/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/ultragama_officiel/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565704529208 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « IMAO », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Music by IMAOnnTheo Said: GuitarnEmilio Rudoy: BassnNathan Hadjab: DrumnLeo Colman: Keyboards / SynthnnSound : Emilio Rudoy – Theo Said nSound recording: Jeremy DunnenFilmed by Sheu00ef – Martino PalmeronLights and mapping video : Yann LerouxnUnit manager : Alice BartherottenMastering: Sinetracks Mastering Studio (Christophe Chapelle)nFilmed at Nuance RecordsnnFACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565704529208nINSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/imao_officiel?igsh=MXI5dnA2dzdjaWNvaA== », « type »: « video », « title »: « IMAO – Atoms / Pulsar (Live Session at Nuance Records) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1Kqxi7ZNblQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Kqxi7ZNblQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPW1g5bmy5T3Ntc25ejfMfA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Kqxi7ZNblQ&list=PLvh6aBSB7dS5anW8Cujzt2t-VYOWXIveM&index=3 »}]
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Electro rock fusion