Informations pratiques

UMR INSERM U1242-OSS SPECIAL SEMINAR – Pierre-Antoine ELIAT – UMS/UAR CNRS 3480 – INSERM US-018 – University of RENNES Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer Eugène Marquis Rennes Mardi 22 septembre, 11h00 Ille-et-Vilaine

Preclinical imaging on the PRISM core facility

Preclinical imaging on the PRISM core facility

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### Pierre-Antoine ELIAT

### Coordinator of PRISM – Scientific director of PRISM Bio-SCANs

### PRISM – Multimodal Imaging & Spectroscopy facilities

### UMS/UAR CNRS 3480 – INSERM US-018

### University of RENNES

### **Abstract**

The PRISM platform brings together scientific and technical expertise in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and nuclear medicine. Its analytical services enable organizations to address scientific challenges in the fields of health, agri-food, nutrition, chemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, biotechnology, and the environment. This presentation will focus on PRISM Bio-SCANs’ activities in the field of preclinical imaging, drawing on past, ongoing, and future projects involving in vivo and ex vivo methods in rodent and pig models.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-09-22T11:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-22T12:00:00.000+02:00

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Centre de Lutte Contre le Cancer Eugène Marquis Avenue Bataille Flandres Dunkerque Villejean – Beauregard Rennes 35000 Ille-et-Vilaine



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