Un chef en cuisine Vignot

Un chef en cuisine Vignot samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Un chef en cuisine

Rue du général Verneau Vignot Meuse

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 17:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 23:59:00

2025-10-11

Une première au Vign’Au T nous accueillons un vrai chef aux fourneaux !

Le samedi 11 octobre, nous avons l’honneur de recevoir Aymeric Teixeira, jeune chef cuisinier originaire de Lorraine. À seulement 28 ans, il apporte son savoir-faire et sa passion pour la cuisine au cœur de notre établissement.

Pour la première fois, vivez un dîner-spectacle inédit

Un menu fait maison préparé par un chef professionnel

Une expérience chaleureuse et conviviale

Une touche d’humour en fin de repas pour conclure la soirée

25€/personne Réservation obligatoire

07.68.15.53.85

Places limitéesTout public

Rue du général Verneau Vignot 55200 Meuse Grand Est +33 7 68 15 53 85

English :

A first at Vign?Au T: we welcome a real chef to the kitchen!

On Saturday October 11th, we are honored to welcome Aymeric Teixeira, a young chef from Lorraine. At just 28 years of age, he brings his know-how and passion for cooking to the heart of our establishment.

For the first time ever, experience a unique dinner show:

A home-cooked menu prepared by a professional chef

A warm and friendly experience

A touch of humor at the end of the meal to round off the evening

25 per person ? Reservations required

07.68.15.53.85

Limited seating

German :

Eine Premiere im Vign?Au T: Wir begrüßen einen echten Chefkoch am Herd!

Am Samstag, dem 11. Oktober, haben wir die Ehre, Aymeric Teixeira, einen jungen Chefkoch aus Lothringen, bei uns zu begrüßen. Mit nur 28 Jahren bringt er sein Wissen und seine Leidenschaft für das Kochen in unser Restaurant ein.

Erleben Sie zum ersten Mal eine ganz neue Dinnershow:

Ein hausgemachtes Menü, das von einem professionellen Koch zubereitet wird

Ein herzliches und geselliges Erlebnis

Eine Prise Humor am Ende des Essens, um den Abend abzurunden

25?/Person ? Reservierung erforderlich

07.68.15.53.85

Begrenzte Plätze

Italiano :

Una prima volta al Vign?Au T: accogliamo un vero chef in cucina!

Sabato 11 ottobre abbiamo l’onore di dare il benvenuto ad Aymeric Teixeira, un giovane chef della Lorena. A soli 28 anni, porta la sua esperienza e la sua passione per la cucina nel cuore del nostro ristorante.

Per la prima volta, potrete godervi una cena e uno spettacolo unici:

Un menu casalingo preparato da uno chef professionista

Un’esperienza calda e amichevole

Un tocco di umorismo a fine pasto per concludere la serata

25 a persona? Prenotazione obbligatoria

07.68.15.53.85

Posti limitati

Espanol :

Una primicia en Vign?Au T: ¡recibimos en la cocina a un auténtico chef!

El sábado 11 de octubre tendremos el honor de recibir a Aymeric Teixeira, un joven chef de Lorena. Con sólo 28 años, aporta su experiencia y su pasión por la cocina al corazón de nuestro restaurante.

Por primera vez, podrá disfrutar de una cena y un espectáculo únicos:

Un menú casero preparado por un chef profesional

Una experiencia cálida y acogedora

Un toque de humor al final de la cena para redondear la velada

25 ¤ por persona Reserva obligatoria

07.68.15.53.85

Aforo limitado

