UN DERNIER MOMENT DE FOLIE Albières

UN DERNIER MOMENT DE FOLIE Albières samedi 25 octobre 2025.

UN DERNIER MOMENT DE FOLIE

Albières Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR

Supplément

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

Dans le cadre du festival itinérant Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venez profiter d’une séance proche de chez vous !

Ce soir, découvrez Un dernier moment de folie , d’après les textes de Anton Tchéknov, Jack London, Richard Yates, Clifford D, Simak.

1860. Tchéknov. Il y a un homme et une femme. La vie est belle.. 98% de la planète crève de faim. Mais la vie est belle.

Début du 20ème siècle, c’est déjà plus dur. Jack London. Le bonheur se cherche à grands coups de pelle. Dans la gueule souvent. 1945, fin de la grande guerre. Richard Yates. Main dans la main, le couple survole les continents depuis Louise Michel, jusqu’aux années 2600, quand les hommes ont disparu de la surface de la terre depuis si longtemps que la civilisation canine peine à se rappeler Clifford D. Simak.

Un cabaret où le concert s’interrompt et s’écarte pour laisser pla ce au théâtre.

Sur réservation par téléphone.

Apéritif dinatoire offert par la commune.

Albières 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 24 54

English :

As part of the Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois touring festival, come and enjoy a show near you!

Tonight, discover Un dernier moment de folie , based on texts by Anton Tchéknov, Jack London, Richard Yates and Clifford D. Simak.

1860. Cheknov. There’s a man and a woman. Life is beautiful. 98% of the world is starving. But life is good.

At the beginning of the 20th century, it’s already harder. Jack London. Happiness is sought with a shovel. Often in the face. 1945, end of the Great War. Richard Yates. Hand in hand, the couple fly over the continents from Louise Michel to the 2600s, when men have disappeared from the face of the earth so long ago that canine civilization struggles to remember Clifford D. Simak.

A cabaret where the concert breaks up and moves aside to give way to the theater.

Book by phone.

Aperitif offered by the commune.

German :

Im Rahmen des Wanderfestivals Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois kommen Sie in den Genuss einer Vorstellung in Ihrer Nähe!

Heute Abend entdecken Sie Ein letzter Moment des Wahnsinns , nach Texten von Anton Tschechow, Jack London, Richard Yates, Clifford D, Simak.

1860. Tchéknov. Es gibt einen Mann und eine Frau. Das Leben ist schön. 98% der Weltbevölkerung hungert. Aber das Leben ist schön.

Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts ist es bereits härter. Jack London. Das Glück sucht man mit der Schaufel. Oft in die Fresse. 1945, Ende des großen Krieges. Richard Yates. Hand in Hand fliegt das Paar über die Kontinente seit Louise Michel bis in die 2600er Jahre, als die Menschen schon so lange von der Erdoberfläche verschwunden sind, dass die Hundezivilisation Mühe hat, sich an Clifford D. Simak zu erinnern.

Ein Kabarett, in dem das Konzert unterbrochen und auseinandergezogen wird, um dem Theater Platz zu machen.

Nur mit telefonischer Reservierung.

Aperitif und Abendessen werden von der Gemeinde angeboten.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival itinerante Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venite a godervi uno spettacolo vicino a voi!

Questa sera, scoprite Un dernier moment de folie , basato su testi di Anton Tchéknov, Jack London, Richard Yates e Clifford D. Simak.

1860. Cheknov. Ci sono un uomo e una donna. La vita è bella. il 98% del mondo muore di fame. Ma la vita è bella.

All’inizio del XX secolo è già più difficile. Jack London. La felicità si cerca con una pala. Spesso in faccia. 1945, la fine della Grande Guerra. Richard Yates. Mano nella mano, la coppia sorvola i continenti da Louise Michel al 2600, quando l’uomo è scomparso dalla faccia della terra così tanto tempo fa che la civiltà canina ricorda a malapena Clifford D. Simak.

Un cabaret in cui il concerto si interrompe e si allontana per lasciare spazio al teatro.

Prenotazioni telefoniche.

Aperitivo offerto dal comune.

Espanol :

En el marco del festival itinerante Vivons le théâtre en Corbières Minervois , venga a disfrutar de un espectáculo cerca de usted

Esta noche, descubra Un dernier moment de folie , basado en textos de Anton Tchéknov, Jack London, Richard Yates y Clifford D. Simak.

1860. Tchéknov. Hay un hombre y una mujer. La vida es bella. el 98% del mundo pasa hambre. Pero la vida es buena.

A principios del siglo XX, ya es más difícil. Jack London. La felicidad se busca con una pala. A menudo en la cara. 1945, el final de la Gran Guerra. Richard Yates. Cogidos de la mano, la pareja sobrevuela los continentes desde Louise Michel hasta el 2600, cuando el hombre desapareció de la faz de la tierra hace tanto tiempo que la civilización canina apenas recuerda a Clifford D. Simak.

Un cabaret donde el concierto se rompe y se aparta para dar paso al teatro.

Reservas por teléfono.

Aperitivo ofrecido por la comuna.

